Sergio Perez stops Mexican fans from booing Lewis Hamilton during post-race interview; F1 fans react

Lewis Hamilton had a spectacular race in Mexico as he finished P2 in the race. The Briton was going for a win, but Max Verstappen’s unreal pace prevented Hamilton’s ambitions.

However, he didn’t get a warm welcome from the Mexican fans. Ever since Sergio Perez joined them, Red Bull’s new den surely didn’t come easy on their rivals.

Hamilton was shocked by the boos he received from the Mexican fans. He mentioned it was awkward for him, even though the crowd was amazing overall.

Also read: Age is just a number for 5’8 Lewis Hamilton claims Toto Wolff

Sergio Perez stos his compatriots

Even during his post-match interview, Hamilton was apparently booed by the Mexican fans. But Sergio Perez, the local hero, stepped in between and asked his compatriots at the circuit not to bad-mouth Hamilton.

The image soon went viral on social media, and Perez got praises from fans across the fanbases for stepping up for his rival. Even though he wasn’t even required to do it.

The exact reason behind Mexican fans going hard on hamilton is not clear, considering Mercedes hasn’t been a threat to Red Bull this year. Maybe, the Briton preventing Perez from P2 could be the reason.

big respect to checo perez vagging his finger to stop the crowd booing lewis hamilton pic.twitter.com/HLOx7UiV1F — csenge⁵⁵ (@sainzhub) October 30, 2022

Lewis Hamilton lost because of poor tyre selection?

When Hamilton entered the pit, he was given hard compound tyres, and so was his teammate George Russell. But both drivers claimed that they were losing time on it.

Meanwhile, both Red Bull drivers, who shifted to medium tyres after starting the race on the soft, had a better outcome. Verstappen went on to add more time to his lead.

Though, Mercedes predicted that Verstappen would lose time in the later laps of the race. That didn’t happen. So did the wrong tyre selection make Hamilton lose? Probably not, as he himself confirms Red Bull was too fast. Thus, medium tyres would have brought in little change.

Also read: Toto Wolff draws comparison between Lewis Hamilton and NFL legend Tom Brady