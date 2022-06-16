“Shame you weren’t fast enough to get in F1” – Martin Brundle roasts Christian Horner for making snarky comments

Martin Brundle wiped the smile off the face of Christian Horner as he roasted him for making a snarky comment at the former.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has a reputation for making snarky comments but he found a match for himself in former F1 driver and now a commentator Martin Brundle.

The Internet is filled with several witty remarks made by Horner but there is one video that saw Brundle taking a brutal dig at the Red Bull boss.

During the customary walk around the paddock before the lights out at the 2014 Singapore GP, Brundle interviewed Horner asking him about track conditions.

In his usual sarcastic tone, Horner said, “It’s a shame you’re too old to have driven here really. You would have liked it.”

But Brundle did not let him keep the smirk for long as he brutally responded, “I am too old, shame you weren’t fast enough to get to Formula 1.”

Also Read: F1 Twitter disheartened over losing Spa in return of South African GP

Christian Horner has no doubt about Ferrari

Despite Ferrari falling behind in the championship fight in the current season due to their reliability issues, Horner has no doubts that Ferrari still has the capacity to put up a fight for the title.

Red Bull holds an 80-point lead over the Maranello-based team in the Constructors’. Additionally, Charles Leclerc is at the risk of facing a 10-place grid penalty for taking PU elements ahead of the Canada GP.

However, even with these hurdles, the Red Bull boss believes that Ferrari is not finished yet with 14 more races to go.

🗣️ “We are in a Ferrari sandwich and strategy is going to play a crucial role” 🥪 Christian Horner breaks down Ferraris’s strategy for Azerbaijan Grand Prix! 👇 pic.twitter.com/gKjsk83bWV — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 12, 2022

He said, “I think they have a very fast car, certainly on a Saturday. I think on a Sunday, we’ve been equal to them at pretty much every race we’ve been to this year. And I think that was the case again [in Baku] from what we can see in the early laps.”

“They will sort their problems out. I’ve no doubts about that. But inevitably, I guess it means there will be penalties further down the year, at the back end of the year.

“Of course, there is a long, long way for this championship to play out. We’ve seen big swings in points over the last four or five races and it just shows how quickly things can turn around.”

Also Read: Christian Horner explains Yuki Tsunoda meaning of Sergio Perez’s nickname