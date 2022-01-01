F1

How the most significant regulation changes from 2017 to 2021 resulted in Supervillains rather than Superheroes, which we will all miss from the next season?

How the most significant regulation changes from 2017 to 2021 resulted in Supervillains rather than Superheroes, which we will all miss from the next season?
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“The Minister of Defence” - Red Bull pay a magnanimous tribute to Sergio Perez for his heroics versus Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi
Next Article
"Milwaukee Bucks won last year because of a big toe": Robert Horry takes shots at Giannis and co's fairytale 2021 NBA championship run amidst Lakers turmoil
F1 Latest News
How the most significant regulation changes from 2017 to 2021 resulted in Supervillains rather than Superheroes, which we will all miss from the next season?
How the most significant regulation changes from 2017 to 2021 resulted in Supervillains rather than Superheroes, which we will all miss from the next season?

Drawing parallels to The Joker, who created chaos in Gotham but is still adored by…