F1 Photographer Trashes Boycott of Alex Albon Over ‘Demeaning’ Comment: “He Is a Gentleman”

Is Alex Albon rude? That was the question F1 fans kept pondering over after Taidgh Barron, a photographer alleged that the Thai-British driver would look down upon those of his profession. Unsurprisingly, however, the community has come to Albon’s defense, with Kym Illman — one of the most respected and experienced photojournalists on the paddock — leading the charge.

Illman was clear in declaring that Albon was not rude or dismissive like Barron had claimed. He recalled how the Williams driver mentioned in a reel that photography was ‘the easiest thing in the world’. Illman, however, pointed out how it was just a lighthearted comment, something he expected viewers to notice too.

“I’ve shot Alex for many years now,” Illman said. “I talk to him often, I’ve done business with him and I get along well with his family. I can tell you, he is nothing but a gentleman.”

its from @.taidgher reels on instagram, I didn’t save the video’s link but I took a screenshot. Here! pic.twitter.com/IdsUvbsyzh — wina (@albonisme) October 20, 2024

Illman revealed that Barron got a lot of negative comments, also from fellow F1 journalists. To be fair, it was because of what Illman labeled as ‘poor choice of words’.

Barron spoke about Albon looking down on photographers as a group wholly, but his counterparts bashed him for making false claims under their name, as they did not feel what he claimed. “I wouldn’t be putting out comments where I speak for all photographers,” Illman added.

Albon did not respond to Barron’s comments himself, but likely heard what was said about him and did not take it too kindly. His manager Jacques Heckstall-Smith spoke to Barron, according to Illman, and was rather ‘upfront’ with his feedback.

Photographers rally behind Albon

Illman was not the only one to defend Albon, but he was among the few who did so kindly. Red Bull’s own Mark Thompson, who has been clicking pictures for the Milton Keynes-based team since the days of Sebastian Vettel, called Barron a pr*ck.

Responding to his comments on Instagram, Thompson wrote, “You my friend need to have more respect… Alex is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever worked with, and that list is a long one.” Thompson, of course, would know better than anyone, having worked with the 28-year-old during his time at Red Bull.

Illman did not make a huge deal out of what Barron said, but made one thing very clear for F1 fans — there are no drivers who behave rudely with photographers. Some don’t interact much, which according to Illman is perfectly fine, but more often than not, they are always friendly and respectful.