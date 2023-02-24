F1 Pre-season Testing: Result After First Session of Bahrain Day 2
Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 24/02/2023
F1 drivers have returned to the track for day 2 of pre-season testing in Bahrain. On day 1, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the time sheets while Fernando Alonso surprisingly finished in the second position.
The Dutchman clocked 1:32.837 on the timesheets with Fernando Alonso staying on second by clocking 1:32.866 on day 1.
With the conclusion of session 1 of Day 2, there is already a bit of a change in the timesheet. So far, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has been at the top of the chart clocking 1:32.486 after completing 54 laps.
Following in the second position is Williams’ Logan Sargeant with 1:32.063. He was one-thousandth of a second quicker than Alonso and four-tenths slower than Carlos Sainz.
The second session of Day 2 testing will take place in Bahrain at 12:15 GMT as part of the three-day test.
#2 is currently #2, and fastest overall in sector #2 🔥
A productive morning for @LoganSargeant means he’s just 0.063s behind pace-setter Sainz#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/WVI4K1FdoJ
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 24, 2023
F1 pre-season test result: Day 2 Session 1
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:32.486
|70
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:32.063
|84
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:32.483
|64
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.684
|43
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0.956
|67
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.004
|49
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+1.265
|76
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+1.468
|72
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+3.036
|65
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+3.222
|85
What is the driver line-up for session 2?
One driver of each team has already run the set-up on their cars in session 1. Now it’s time for session 2 to begin.
These three days of testing are key for the teams to a broad understanding of their new cars. It helps them recognise the problems and fix it before the lights out at the first race of the 2023 season.
|Team
|Session One
|Session Two
|Red Bull
|Perez
|Verstappen
|Ferrari
|Sainz
|Leclerc
|Mercedes
|Hamilton
|Russell
|Alpine
|Ocon
|Gasly
|McLaren
|Norris
|Piastri
|Alfa Romeo
|Zhou
|Zhou
|Aston Martin
|Alonso
|Alonso
|Haas
|Magnussen
|Hulkenberg
|AlphaTauri
|Tsunoda
|De Vries
|Williams
|Sargeant
|Sargeant
