F1 Pre-season Testing: Result After First Session of Bahrain Day 2

F1 drivers have returned to the track for day 2 of pre-season testing in Bahrain. On day 1, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the time sheets while Fernando Alonso surprisingly finished in the second position.

The Dutchman clocked 1:32.837 on the timesheets with Fernando Alonso staying on second by clocking 1:32.866 on day 1.

With the conclusion of session 1 of Day 2, there is already a bit of a change in the timesheet. So far, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has been at the top of the chart clocking 1:32.486 after completing 54 laps.

Following in the second position is Williams’ Logan Sargeant with 1:32.063. He was one-thousandth of a second quicker than Alonso and four-tenths slower than Carlos Sainz.

The second session of Day 2 testing will take place in Bahrain at 12:15 GMT as part of the three-day test.

#2 is currently #2, and fastest overall in sector #2 🔥 A productive morning for @LoganSargeant means he’s just 0.063s behind pace-setter Sainz#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/WVI4K1FdoJ — Formula 1 (@F1) February 24, 2023

F1 pre-season test result: Day 2 Session 1

Driver Team Time Laps Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:32.486 70 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:32.063 84 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.483 64 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo +0.684 43 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.956 67 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.004 49 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.265 76 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.468 72 Lando Norris McLaren +3.036 65 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +3.222 85

What is the driver line-up for session 2?

One driver of each team has already run the set-up on their cars in session 1. Now it’s time for session 2 to begin.

These three days of testing are key for the teams to a broad understanding of their new cars. It helps them recognise the problems and fix it before the lights out at the first race of the 2023 season.

Team Session One Session Two Red Bull Perez Verstappen Ferrari Sainz Leclerc Mercedes Hamilton Russell Alpine Ocon Gasly McLaren Norris Piastri Alfa Romeo Zhou Zhou Aston Martin Alonso Alonso Haas Magnussen Hulkenberg AlphaTauri Tsunoda De Vries Williams Sargeant Sargeant

