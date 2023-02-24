What Time Will Drive to Survive Release in US and UK?

With the F1 pre-season testing underway, Netflix Formula 1 docu-series Drive to Survive also returns to hype the fans ahead of the 2023 season.

The latest ‘Season 5’ of the docuseries is set to be released on 24 February. It will bring the fans brand new 10 episodes of the 2022 championship season.

The first season of the show was released in 2019 March and has ever since been a hit. It helped the sport expand in the United States and made Americans fall in love with the sport.

The release date of the brand new season is clear but what time would the OTT platform release the docu-series in the US and the UK?

What time will Netflix release Drive to Survive?

In the United States, the new season of Drive to Survive will be released on Netflix at 3:00 am ET and 12:00 am PT.

Since Netflix is based out of California, they release the show when the clock strikes midnight as per Pacific Standard Time. People on the East Coast will have to wait for a few more hours.

In the UK, the series will be available from 8:00 am GMT. However, in Australia, the show will premiere at 7:00 pm as per AEDT.

How many episodes will there be in Season 5?

Season 5 of Drive to Survive is set to contain 10 episodes. Recently, Netflix released the first look followed by trailed and the names of the episodes along with the synopses.

It has everything from the New Dawn to the End of the Road. The new season undoubtedly is set to begin with Bahrain GP and behind the scenes of how it all began.

