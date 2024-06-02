Carlos Sainz Might Choose the Wrong Path With F1 Future: “That Team is a Dead End”

Carlos Sainz continues to look for an F1 seat for 2025 with just six months left on his Ferrari contract that won’t be renewed owing to Lewis Hamilton’s impending arrival. With multiple suitors reportedly in conversation with the Spaniard, he is in a fix for choosing the right team for his future. The latest team linked with Sainz is Williams. However, former driver Ralf Schumacher strongly suggests that choosing this team could be a blunder for the 29-year-old.

Ralf Schumacher, who was with Williams between 1999 and 2004 warned Sainz about choosing the Grove-based outfit as his next destination. “I strongly advise against it,” said Schumacher in an interview with Formel1.de. “At the moment that team is a dead end anyway.”

Arguably, Williams has been the worst team of the 2024 season. So far, they have just two points which came at the Monaco GP, thanks to Alex Albon’s P9 finish. However, Schumacher remains disappointed with the team’s overall performances this season. And he doesn’t see them improving any time soon.

Meanwhile, Sainz has been a top driver for Ferrari since joining in 2021. The #55 driver has got them two of their three race wins in the past 18 months. Per Schumacher, he only deserves to drive for an outfit that goes all out in signing him and can provide him with a competitive enough machinery.

Ralf Schumacher on why Carlos Sainz should choose Audi

Mercedes and Red Bull are both reported to be interested in signing Sainz. However, they have certain conditions that don’t suit the 29-year-old. For starters, Mercedes don’t see Sainz as a long-term solution because of their belief in talented youngster Kimi Antonelli.

Red Bull, meanwhile, remain hesitant because of their reluctance to part ways with Sergio Perez, who has just about managed to do the job in Milton-Keynes.

The only team ready to fight for Sainz’s signature remains Audi (now Sauber). The German giants want to become a top team in F1, and although the project won’t guarantee immediate silverware for the Madrid-born driver, Schumacher feels Sainz should go for it.

He also points out Sainz’s past relationship with Sauber boss Andreas Seidl, from when the two worked together at McLaren. The partnership could end up being fruitful for the Hinwil-based outfit and Sainz could lead the team towards an exciting future.