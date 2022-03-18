F1

F1 Race Director 2022: Who is replacing Michael Masi as Formula 1 Race Director for the 2022 season?

"It was a difficult decision to take"- Ferrari expresses support to the FIA's decisions and Michael Masi following the Abu Dhabi GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
IND W vs AUS W Head to Head Record in ODIs | India Women vs Australia Women ODI Stats | Auckland ODI
Next Article
Eden Park Auckland ODI records: List of batting and bowling records and stats in Auckland ODIs
F1 Latest News
"It was a difficult decision to take"- Ferrari expresses support to the FIA's decisions and Michael Masi following the Abu Dhabi GP
F1 Race Director 2022: Who is replacing Michael Masi as Formula 1 Race Director for the 2022 season?

Michael Masi was sacked as Race Director ahead of the 2022 season and F1 have…