F1 Race Director 2022: Who is replacing Michael Masi as Formula 1 Race Director for the 2022 season?

Michael Masi was sacked as Race Director ahead of the 2022 season and F1 have named two people who are going to replace him.

The 2021 F1 season was one of the most exciting, but also controversial seasons of all time. We saw two great drivers in Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head to head for the World Title.

Their fiery racing action often led to situations where either one of them had to be penalized. Both Hamilton and Verstappen were in hot water with the FIA race stewards, at some point throughout the campaign.

However, the manner in which the season ended proved to be the final straw for many in the F1 community. Hamilton was on course to win his eighth World Title, before race director Michael Masi’s questionable decision making took it away from him.

BREAKING! Michael Masi has been replaced as F1 race director for the 2022 season, the FIA has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/JgQ0oGkdKp — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 17, 2022

His decision to allow lapped cars to pass the SC, before restarting the race on the final lap put Verstappen (on fresher tyres) right behind Hamilton. After the restart, the Red Bull driver passed a helpless Hamilton and won his first World Title.

The season ended, but the post-race drama carried all the way forward to February this year. FIA introduced plenty of rule changes to avoid a repeat of Abu Dhabi 2021. The controversy was somewhat put to rest after FIA announced that Michael Masi would no longer be race director.

Also read: Red Bull boss Christian Horner does not want the budget cap to get much lower than it is in 2022

Who replaces Masi as 2022 F1 Race Director?

Whether Masi’s sacking was right or wrong is a debated topic. However, F1 didn’t waste much time in announcing not one, but two replacements for the Aussie.

Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas will act as Race Directors alternatively throughout the campaign. Herbie Blash will be acting as a senior advisor to both.

Wittich’s latest involvement in the world of racing was as Race Director of the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) Series. Wittich has also been race director of races in both F3 and F2.

Eduardo Freitas on the other hand, began his journey in racing as a mechanic, before venturing into the Karting circuit. He too has experience as Race Director, serving as the chief official at the FIA GT and ECC Championships.

The new race directors will follow new guidelines that have been drawn out to avoid a repeat of Masi’s mishap.

Also read: Carlos Sainz says that Max Verstappen has returned from the winter break in good shape