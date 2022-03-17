“I don’t think we want a communist state” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner does not want the budget cap to get much lower than it is in 2022

Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks that if the budget cap keeps getting lower the employee morale would go down as well.

Since the 2021 season, the teams have been operating under a budget cap. Red Bull boss Christian Horner does not want the cap to go down any further.

The budget cap means that there is a limit on the amount of money that the teams can spend on their car. However, it comes with an exception. The costs for the engine, drivers and a few top people are not included in the limit.

Currently, the teams are only allowed to spend $145mn on their car. Although the teams now have to be more efficient with their time and money.

They no longer have the freedom to develop and invent new parts as they wish. They, now, have to make a choice as to when something can be made and when it cannot. For the top teams, this is especially a turnaround.

Christian Horner sees the sword of Damocles hanging over the team

All the teams operated with a much larger budget in the past and Horner says that it improved efficiency in his team.

However, now he sees the sword of Damocles hanging over the team with an ever-decreasing budget cap. He feels that the governing body should give a fixed number instead.

Talking about the reduction from $145mn to $140mn, Horner said, ”It’s unhealthy to have a Sword of Damocles hanging over a team.”

“I don’t think we want a communist state where everybody has exactly the same budget and the same looking cars.”

