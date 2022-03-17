“Max made few mistakes, he seems confident”- Carlos Sainz says that Max Verstappen has returned from the winter break in good shape

Ferrari showed that it was in a good shape ahead of the beginning of the new season, but Carlos Sainz thinks fears competition.

Following the new technical regulations, all the teams will start the upcoming season from scratch. While Ferrari, so far, has delivered a good performance in testing, their driver Carlos Sainz fears competition.

Ferrari raised the expectation of its fans with its positive noises around the track in Barcelona and Bahrain. However, Sainz wants to look at the situation objectively.

While Mercedes and McLaren are still struggling with their cars a bit as the race weekend comes closer, Red Bull seems to be in a good shape.

Therefore, the prancing horse is expecting competition from the Milton-Keynes based team.

Furthermore, the Spanish driver noticed that Red Bull’s champion Max Verstappen returned from his vacation in a good shape. Verstappen set the fastest lap on the final day of testing in Bahrain.

Thus, Sainz believes that the Dutchman is keen to take the win immediately. He said, “I saw a lot of data and he looked very strong. Max made a few mistakes, he seems confident.”

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are looking strong

With Ferrari coming out stronger than last year, many expect the Italian giants to fight at the front for the title. However, team principal Mattia Binotto has downplayed all these speculations.

While he says that the team could win races this year, he is not so sure about the championship title. He does not understand how his team compares to Mercedes and Red Bull at the moment.

However, going ahead into the season, the main question is how will drivers adapt themselves to these new cars in such a short time.

Binotto said, “The cars are very stiff and low. A characteristic that we saw in F2 and that Charles drove. “So I think he had an easier adaptation because it resembled a product that he knew.”

“Having said that, I think that the drivers who are in F1, not only ours, are at a level that allows them to adapt very quickly. At the end of the test I didn’t see any difficulty in one or the other, they both adapted very quickly, but I think it’s also true for others”

“The level on the grid is very high, both among those who have already won and among the younger ones,” Binotto concluded.

