Lewis Hamilton Lives a Lavish $285,000,000 Lifestyle- But What Does His Father Do?

Lewis Hamilton has been at the pinnacle of F1 racing for nearly a decade. The seven-time world champion saw the highs and lows of the racing world before becoming one of the most successful drivers in the sport’s history. While his driving skills play the most crucial part in his success, none of it would have been possible without his father, Anthony Hamilton.

Having achieved unprecedented levels of success, Lewis Hamilton now enjoys a wide variety of luxuries. The Mercedes driver has a $35 million contract with the team and earns an additional income in millions, owing to various brand endorsements. The $285,000,000 worth racing driver owns a $22.3 million mansion in London, a $40 million penthouse in New York, and luxury homes in Monaco and Geneva. But what about his father?

Who is Lewis Hamilton’s father and does he do?

Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony Hamilton, bought his son’s first kart when he turned eight. With a promise of excelling in his academics, Hamilton began his racing career with his father always by his side. Anthony Hamilton used to work as an IT manager, but he soon quit his job to become an independent contractor. Hamilton Sr. often worked as many as three jobs to fund his son’s racing career.

His hard work finally paid off when Lewis Hamilton went on to win multiple karting championships before being signed by McLaren in the F1. By this time, Hamilton Sr. had become his son’s manager by default. He helped him navigate the tough times in his racing career as he continued climbing the ranks.

The duo’s associations continued till the 2009 season, with them parting ways right before the start of the 2010 campaign. Having left his son’s team, Hamilton Sr. is often seen by the side of his other son Nicholas, who is a driver competing in the British Touring Car Championships.

2010 was a new start for the father-son duo

Just 15 days before the start of the 2010 season, Lewis Hamilton announced he had parted ways with his father as his manager. The news shocked everyone in the F1 community, with Hamilton comparing his move to the one Beyoncè made.

Hamilton said the reason behind the move was to have greater control of his life. Hamilton Sr. tried to “take things as a dad,” according to the seven-time world champion. It also became a case of Lewis wanting his father to be his father rather than his manager.

“Me and my father bumped heads at one stage. I really just wanted him to be my dad. Let’s go and have fun, let’s laugh. We hadn’t had that for a long, long time. I decided to part ways with my dad to make decisions for myself. There was a period where we spoke less.”

Regardless, they continue to share a very good relationship. Anthony Hamilton still attends many of his son Lewis’ races, and was there by his side when he lost the 2021 season finale in gut-wrenching fashion.