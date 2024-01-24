Why Will AlphaTauri Be Known as V-CARB?

AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s sister team, was set to go through a major rebranding ahead of the 2024 season. But what unfolded following this name change has made the outfit a laughing stock. Their official name for the season is reportedly going to be “Visa Cash App RB” and internally, they will be known as “V-CARB”.

On his official X account, Nate Saunders from ESPN revealed the Faenza-based team’s new name. However, in the same post, it was the short name that caught the attention of fans. According to Saunders, this could become the common name for the team as the season progresses. But why are they being called V-CARB?

The V-CARB branding is seemingly because of the sponsors. ‘V’ in the name stands for ‘Visa’, whereas ‘CA’ represents ‘Cash App’.

‘RB’ at the end could denote Red Bull or Racing Bulls. It is likely the latter due to Red Bull already having an official presence in F1 on their own. To avoid confusion by calling them Racing Bulls, they probably went for just RB.

The name – it is safe to say – has been underwhelming and its reception has been met with several jokes. One thing, however, fans are excited about is the livery of the new car.

Will V-CARB be forgiven if Toro Rosso’s livery is brought back?

When it was announced that AlphaTauri was leaving F1, hopeful fans were longing for Toro Rosso’s return. This was the original name for Red Bull’s sister team. Their logo, name, and car livery were loved by the majority of the fanbase.

The colors that ‘V-CARB’ used during their new logo unveil are similar to Toro Rosso’s old colors. It could be because the team is looking to sport those old colors once again. Or it could just be something hopeful, something that the fans crave.

However, if the car looks as good as it did in the past, the jokes regarding their name may tone down. Fans will only know of the same when Visa Cash App RB launches their car on the 8th of February, with both their drivers – Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda – present.