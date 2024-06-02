F1 Star Daniel Ricciardo Chants One Name in Islam Makhachev v Dustin Poirier UFC Face Off

Daniel Ricciardo’s career choice may have turned him into a star F1 driver, but he is a sports enthusiast away from the track too. One sport he loves in particular is the UFC, and during the Lightweight Championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, Ricciardo revealed his loyalties to the latter.

The event took place in New Jersey, and with F1 traveling to North America (Canadian GP) next weekend, Ricciardo took an early flight to watch Poirier in action. UFC’s official X account showed the honey badger in attendance and he said, “Hopefully it’s a night for the diamonds, let’s go.”

Ricciardo was referring to Poirier’s nickname, ‘The Diamond’ and it wasn’t the first time he ended up in his corner. He has publicly shown his support for Poirier during his fights against the likes of Connor McGregor and Charles Oliveira in the past.

Unfortunately for Ricciardo, 2 June 2024 was not his favorite fighter’s night.

Poirier lost to Makhachev in the fifth round to submission. As a result, the latter retained his Title and left Ricciardo disappointed. Still, the V-CARB driver’s preferred choice earned him a lot of respect from the UFC community.

Daniel Ricciardo’s presence leaves UFC community awestruck

Watching a crossover between two popular sports is always a treat to the eyes of fans. Ricciardo served a dose of that at UFC 302. And bystanders expressed their awe on spotting the F1 star at the Prudential Center on Saturday night.

EXCUSE MR DANIEL RICCIARDO IS AT UFC 302??? DANIEL RICCIARDO IS IN THE SAME ROOM AS LUKE HUGHES AND DAWSON MERCER??? pic.twitter.com/yr77ccNz66 — kellie ¹⁶ ⁵⁵ (@lukeclercs) June 2, 2024

Daniel Ricciardo at the UFC I’m so happy — Jack Norris (@Jack_Norris0) June 2, 2024

Ricciardo is a huge fan of the UFC. Even keeping Poirier’s fight aside, the 34-year-old spends his free time watching other top stars compete at such a high level. Hence, it wasn’t a surprise that he was “having the time of his life,” as one fan suggested.

With F1’s next round taking place in Canada, Ricciardo has a short flight to catch to Montreal. There, he will be hoping for some inspirational moments of his own as he looks to make up for what has been a difficult start to the campaign for him.