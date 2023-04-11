F1 Twitter Pours in Support Even Though Lewis Hamilton Acknowledges Grim Reality of Winning 8th Title

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain waves to the fans after the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton stepped back on the podium after a well-deserved P2 in the 2023 Australian GP. Although the podium was welcome, Hamilton is still struggling to perform his best in the Mercedes W14.

The 7x world champion has claimed the W14 is uncomfortable to drive and unstable in handling. For the first time in his 17 years in F1, the Briton feels disconnected from the car he drives.

Although Hamilton is yet to secure his first race win since 2021, the Mercedes driver still has the ambition to contest for the championship. He is keen on securing the record-breaking 8th title.

Despite his recent struggles, the racer is ready if the opportunity to fight for the title knocks on his door. Nevertheless, the sad reality is Hamilton will not be able to set his sights on the title for another year.

Lewis Hamilton claims W14 is no good for championship hopes

Lewis Hamilton has been hunting for his elusive 8th world championship since 2021. Following the dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi 2021, Mercedes missed the development battle as regulations changed for the 2022 season.

This saw the Silver Arrows and Hamilton struggle in the early part of 2022. However, their struggles have extended into the current season too after failing to find the right setup for the W14.

The Briton has blamed Mercedes for not listening to his approach while developing the car. Yet, the driver has been promised to remain patient with the team’s development until the end of the season.

Making the long trip home with trophy in hand. 🤗 This one is for you, Team. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LMcZ7fyMxS — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 2, 2023

Hamilton claimed, “We’ve to make sure we’re consistent.” The Mercedes driver believes the team must be ready if there is even a slight chance to gain an advantage over Red Bull this season

Though the 7x champion rejoiced the P2 in Melbourne, he was preparing for a title battle this season. The Briton said, “I’m ready to win a world championship. I prepared the best way I can this year, I think the best I’ve ever prepared.” However, the reality is that Mercedes does not have a title-winning car says the Briton

He added, “If the car comes correct tomorrow, I’ll be ready to fight for the World Championship. Unfortunately, that’s not the case and the reality at the moment.”

Hamilton’s fans continue to believe

Hamilton’s fans are disheartened to see the driver struggle for another year. Seeing Hamilton claim a podium in the Australian GP has given his fans a new ray of hope.

The Briton managed to pass Max Verstappen in a bossy move. He managed to hold back a faster Fernando Alonso on an Aston Martin for the entirety of the race. Hamilton’s fans are sure if only the 7x champion had a faster car, he could’ve pushed for wins this season.

I don’t mind much about a slow car or championship, it’s his spirit that’s imp to me. Yesterday, he came alive. We must keep pumping in results like these — Ritik (@cactusjatt) April 3, 2023

Give Lewis Hamilton a championship winning car, you’ll see why he’s still the best driver on the grid! 🤝🏾 — モラトロ (@TheRealPaniki) April 3, 2023

We need to get this man in a championship winning car before he retires. He deserves his 8th. — SnoitseuqPi (@SnoitseuqPi) April 3, 2023

📰: Lewis Hamilton secured a podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix but admits he still feels disconnected from his W14 car. Despite struggling with end-of-straight pace compared to the Red Bulls, Hamilton finished second, holding off Fernando Alonso in a game of cat and… pic.twitter.com/5p9LUMt2sd — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) April 2, 2023

The only one who is a real champion , kept his nose clean, held back much faster cars, did not complain and moan like others @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/mikyHo3GL5 — Sabine (@ArtSaSch) April 2, 2023

Mercedes have acknowledged their design flaws and will be changing their car as the season progresses. Although the chances are slim of Hamilton securing the title this year, it’ll definitely give the Briton a chance to return to the top step of the podium again.