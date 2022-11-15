F1 Twitter roasts Max Verstappen with Harry Potter’s ruthless family comparisons

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands inspects his car after winning the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen denying Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix caused a massive uproar among many F1 fans. Largely because Perez finishing above Verstappen would have benefitted the Mexican for the runner-up spot in the standings over Charles Leclerc ahead of the year’s final race in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen got massively villainized by F1 fans as many believe Perez enormously helped the Dutchman to win back-to-back F1 titles. Even the 33-year-old race driver remarked on this during the post-race interviews.

Though, Verstappen’s allies in the F1 fraternity didn’t hold back from making a befitting reply. Many circles, including Verstappen’s mother, are reportedly attempting to spoil Perez’s name to show even the four-Grand Prix winner is no saint.

F1 Twitter hits back at Max Verstappen’s family

Verstappen’s family doesn’t share a good rapport with many F1 fans. is father’s allegedly abusive behaviour with the Red Bull star during the latter’s childhood, and domestic violence allegations have made him a primary target of the fans over the years.

And now Verstappen’s mother, Sophie Kumpen’s alleged cheating comment on Perez further infuriated the F1 fans. A Twitter user compared Verstappen’s family with the Malfoy family from Harry Potter, who, in the novel’s plot, was a ruthless and terrible set of people.

The family was the followers and great beneficiaries of the dark lord Voldemort. The comparison between fiction and reality was hilarious for several fans, and a few felt it was precise.

Max Verstappen to help Perez in Abu Dhabi?

Verstappen not helping Perez got him, instant flack, even after constant attempts by his team to follow that order. The Dutchman cited his reasons told before for not following it.

However, F1 is a team sport, and Verstappen was reminded of that in social media. Now, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Red Bull has assured that the 2022 world champion will fully assist his teammate in achieving the runner-up spot in the standings over Charles Leclerc.

Even Perez has mentioned the same. The Mexican driver feels that the issue has been resolved, and any further dialogue over the dispute will be heard internally by the team.

