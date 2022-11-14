Like 7-time Champion father Michael Schumacher, Mick eyes Mercedes move

Haas is set to announce Nico Hulkenberg as their 2023 driver ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. This leaves Mick Schumacher without a seat for the upcoming season. This seals all possible full-time seats across the 10 teams on the F1 grid.

Mick has had a troubled stay at Haas. He struggled to secure points with the team has been his biggest hurdle. Haas has since been eyeing a move for the experienced Hulkenberg who has clear intentions to return to F1.

Hulkenberg last raced in F1 as a full-time driver in 2019. He has since remained a reserve driver for Racing Point and Aston Martin. So when Aston Martin signed Stoffel Vandoorne as a possible replacement for Hulkenberg, Mick’s fate was sealed.

Ex-F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck thinks Guenther Steiner is a fool and believes Mick Schumacher belongs in Formula 1. #F1 #MSC47 #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/FCbk0CKDIG — M. Schumacher Fans (@MSchumacherFans) November 9, 2022

Haas has delayed contract negotiations with Schumacher’s camp since the summer break. And in the meanwhile, there were reports that the American team were in talks with Hulkenberg.

Steiner has stated that the team will be revealing their 2023 Driver line-up ahead of the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. And it’s mostly going to be Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

This leaves Mick without a seat for the upcoming season. With all racing seats occupied, the German could be eying a move to Mercedes, a team his father once raced for.

Mick Schumacher could take the Mercedes reserve driver role

12 years ago, 7-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher made a brief return to F1 with Mercedes from 2010 to 2012. And Mick Schumacher could remain in the sport with the 8-time Constructor’s champions.

Both Mercedes Reserve drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck De Vries will be taking responsibilities elsewhere. Stoffel will replace Haas-bound Nico Hulkenberg while De Vries is headed to AlphaTauri. This leaves the Silver Arrows in search of a backup.

That’s also both of the Mercedes reserve drivers from this year – Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries – elsewhere in 2023. Looks like a gap for an experienced driver to fill… #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 1, 2022

It was previously thought that Daniel Ricciardo could be heading to Mercedes. But the Aussie seems to be heading to his former team, Red Bull.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff was quite secretive when asked about the possibility of Mick joining. Wolff said, “I make no secret of the fact that the Schumacher family belongs to Mercedes and that we value Mick very much.”

Can Mick return to F1 with Audi in 2026?

In order to join Mercedes, Mick Schumacher will have to leave the Ferrari Driver Academy. The German is yet to renew his contract which means he is free to talk to other teams that are not Ferrari customers.

Reports are suggesting Mick could join Audi when it joins the F1 grid. Audi is committed to joining F1 as an engine supplier in 2026. And they will buy out Sauber to enter the F1 grid as a works team.

Audi has reportedly shown interest in signing Mick as they look forward to employing German drivers in its program. There are reports that the team have had talks for a seat in 2026.

Haas expected to announce that they have signed Nico Hulkenberg for 2023 later this week. More to follow..

Photo credit: @KymIllman #AbuDhabiGP #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/VQevuubJxT — FormulaNerds 🤓🏁 (@Formula_Nerds) November 14, 2022

Mick broke the silence regarding the rumours saying, “I think it’s great that Audi is getting into Formula 1. It is a global company, a German brand. I hope that this will bring many Germans back to Formula 1 and that we will have a home race again at some point.”

The move to Mercedes could hence be a short-term goal for Schumacher to compete for the seat in 2026. But that’s still a long way off.

