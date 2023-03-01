Fernando Alonso’s Girlfriend Exposes Major Change in the Latest Menace to F1 Grid

Fernando Alonso has arguably become the latest threat to the F1 grid. Sitting pretty in green, the double champ has been a storm. In a recent appearance on the “Sport & Talk” show, journalist and Alonso’s girlfriend Andrea Schlager reveals what has changed with the man who’s thriving on hope.

Revealing the transformation Alonso has put himself through, clearly, it’s not just the car spinning the magic. Determined to get back to the top step of the podium, the 41-year-old veteran is far from being done with the sport. With the insider information provided by his girlfriend, it’s clear the Samurai of F1 is back with a vengeance.

Fernando Alonso is a transformed man

Age is clearly a factor in F1, as with any sport. And hitting the big 4 is when the alarm bells start ringing in F1. However, this isn’t the case with Alonso. According to Schlager, it makes no difference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial)

Revealing that he was taken by surprise at the Jerez test with last year’s car and the new AMR23, there was a renewed drive in Alonso. He completely changed his diet and nutrition after the previous season and has upped his physical activity. “Fernando is now 41 years old, but he delivers like a boy. Nothing comes from nothing.”

She also reveals that her boyfriend has been spending the majority of his time optimizing himself for the new season. “He was there all winter about the gym, we played tennis, we went skiing or we went ski touring.”

Also read: Who is Fernando Alonso’s 2023 Girlfriend?-Everything to Know About 2-Time World Champion’s GF

However, she also reveals a sad reason behind this enthusiasm. This could easily be Alonso’s last contract renewal, one that ends in 2024. With two years left to end on a high, indeed Alonso is ready to go, all guns blazing.

Alonso fires a threat to the grid

Clearly, Alonso is all riled up to return to the driver he once used to be. Setting the timesheets on fire during the Test weekend, Alonso has become the guy to look out for. And rightly so.

On the hunt for his 33rd race win, he warned, “Ferrari were doing the same program as us with the same fuel for the race, same stops – and we were slightly faster.”

Putting aside the fact that Aston Martin and Ferrari are being said in the same sentence, reigning champions Red Bull have their eye on the green team as well. Adrian Newey and Christian Horner have explicitly stated that Alonso could make their claim to the throne more difficult, if not become an actual contender.

As Fernando Alonso has finally been given the car of his dreams, the F1 paddock is in for a dangerous ride this 2023 season, and it’s going to be one worth tuning in for.