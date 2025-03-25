mobile app bar

Fact Check: Are Williams’ “Budget Constraints” Hurting Carlos Sainz?

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

CARLOS SAINZ (SPA) of Williams Racing 5 after qualifying during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025 at the Shanghai Audi International Circuit

CARLOS SAINZ (SPA) of Williams Racing 5 after qualifying during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025 at the Shanghai Audi International Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media

Carlos Sainz’s start to life at Williams has been rather underwhelming. The Spaniard, who spent the last four years at Ferrari fighting for wins and podiums, knew he wouldn’t be in the same position at Williams. However, he would have hoped to be closer to the points-scoring midfield — or at least to his teammate, Alex Albon.

Reports from Spain have suggested that Sainz is struggling because Williams gave him an older 2024-spec chassis due to budget constraints. Given the team’s financial struggles in recent years, this wouldn’t have been a shocking revelation. However, Chris Medland has confirmed that this claim is incorrect.

The F1 journalist took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that both Sainz and Albon are using the same chassis. “Like many teams, Williams modified its 2024 chassis for this year, and both drivers have the same,” he wrote.

“It’s not a case of Albon running the 2025 chassis and Sainz the 2024 one,” he added before sharing a statement released by the Grove-based outfit.

Medland quoted the team: “The monocoque for 2025 is modified from the FW46, but it is the same one. The FW47 is an evolution, as we’ve previously explained, aligned with our 2026 goals.” He also revealed that Williams has three chassis available, so Sainz can switch if he continues to feel uncomfortable with his current one.

Sainz scored a solitary point in Shanghai, which was a decent return for Williams. But it only came because of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Pierre Gasly’s disqualifications. In reality, the Madrid-born driver was far from comfortable with the FW47 throughout the weekend. He failed to understand how the pace had dropped so much after the car showed promise in pre-season and round one of the campaign.

“One of the strangest swings of performance that I’ve had in my career,” he said after the Chinese GP. “From naturally and super quick in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, beginning of Australia, and then suddenly the pace has just seemed to fall away from me.”

Carlos Sainz post-race interview: “One of the strangest swings of performance that I’ve had in my career. From naturally and super quick in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, beginning of Australia, and then suddenly the pace has just seemed to fall away from me.”
byu/The_Chozen_1_ informula1

Regardless, patience will be key for Sainz. He understands that he is no longer at a top team like Ferrari and will have to wait for opportunities to work his way up the grid.

Why Sainz joined Williams

Sainz was fighting for wins and podiums with Ferrari just months ago, but Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Maranello meant he had to make way. It was a tough pill to swallow, but he understood why Ferrari couldn’t pass up a seven-time world champion.

Unfortunately for Sainz, competitive seats for 2025 were scarce. The top teams had other priorities, leaving him to choose from those further down the grid. In the end, he passed on Sauber and Alpine, opting for Williams instead.

The Spaniard put his faith in James Vowles’ long-term vision — to restore Williams to its former glory. The journey hasn’t started smoothly, but with Williams showing signs of progress in recent years, Sainz remains hopeful for more.

Before round three in Japan, Sainz will likely focus on addressing his struggles and improving his adaptability to the car.

