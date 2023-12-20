Fans May Hate Hypothetical New York GP Idea, but Lando Norris Is Down to Take a Bite of the Big Apple

During one of Martin Brundle’s famous gridwalks, Formula One Group’s Executive Chairman, Chase Carey, accidentally revealed New York as a potential destination for another Grand Prix in the US. Adding to the group’s hopes, Lando Norris recently revealed how he would love to race in New York during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Q- “If F1 were to add a fourth US host city, where would you like it to be?” Norris- “New York City.”

Impressed with his teammate’s response, Oscar Piastri remarked, “Good answer,” displaying his own interest in potentially racing in the city that never sleeps. With Austin, Miami, and Las Vegas already on the calendar, the addition of the Big Apple would mean the US would play host to four Grands Prix in a season.

While the FOM and the Liberty Media Group, along with the Norris and Piastri, might be in favor of having four races in America, the prospect of the same might not sit well with the fans. The ‘Americanization’ of F1 is already drawing a lot of flak with the latest example of it being the Las Vegas GP. While Daniel Ricciardo was successfully able to manifest the grand spectacle, many older fans of the sport now wonder whether there might come a day when the sport will only take place in America and leave its ways of touring the entire country.

While Lando Norris approves, fans reject the idea cars of cars going zoom in New York

FormulaRacers took to X to claim that a report by PlanetF1 stated that F1 was “looking into the possibility” of racing in New York, with the iconic Central Park being a potential location for the same. The claim led to a plethora of confusion and doubts among the fans. Soon after, PlanetF1 replied to the update, clarifying it was a hypothetical piece with no real-world implications. However, owing to the confusion, they decided to take the article down.

Before the explanation came, fans were already on X, expressing their unhappy sentiments on the potential move.

Some fans detailed how the citizens of New York did not want a race taking place in the city.

Meanwhile, some others pointed out how there was no need for F1 to introduce more street circuits, given the cars are track machines.

One fan expressed their exhaustion with the Americanization of the sport, despite various tracks laying empty across the globe.

Currently enjoying an incredible surge in its global popularity, F1 is looking to ride the wave high as long as possible. However, should they continue to invest in only one country, the surge might soon plunge and the sport might stand to lose a major chunk of its fans outside of America.