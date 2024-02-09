Fact Check: Did Nico Hulkenberg Just Confirm Haas F1 Contract Extension?

Confusion arose when an F1 Journalist named Alex Harrington confirmed the contract extension of Nico Hulkenberg with Haas. According to Harrington, Hulkenberg told him in an interview that he had signed an extension with Haas. X user Clara posted an update following clarification from Hulkenberg that it was a joke, which the journalist misunderstood.

Initially, Harrington took to X after an interview with Hulkenberg to break the news. He claimed the 36-year-old confirmed to him that he signed a contract extension with Haas until 2026. Confusion soon surfaced as no other credible source would confirm the news.

The German driver took note of the same after several other sources made similar claims. He took to X to clarify that it was only a joke, which Harrington did not understand. The Haas driver wrote, “Don’t believe everything. Someone took a joke a bit too serious.”

Hulkenberg‘s comments cleared the air over his future with his current team and wiped away all the doubts.

The ball thus came back in Harrington’s court, who owned up to his mistake. He issued an apology on X, where he admitted to not realizing that Hulkenberg’s response was a joke. “I’m so sorry. After an interview with Nico Hulkenberg, I tweeted that he was staying with Haas for 2025. According to him, his response to my question was a joke. I didn’t realize as I questioned him further about this. Completely my fault and just a miscommunication. Sorry.”

It is now certain that the German driver is entering his final year of contract with Haas.

Could Nico Hulkenberg be on the move soon?

Hulkenberg came to Haas in 2023 on a two-year deal, which ends after the upcoming season. His arrival was not met with a warm welcome, as questions and controversies arose over the signing. However, the German quickly put them to bed with his performances in an underperforming Haas car. He was particularly impressive in the qualifying sessions, often making it to the Q3 in a rather underwhelming car.

Owing to the same, Hulkenberg is a prime candidate to join the Audi team once it enters the grid. Hulkenberg also looked at Sauber as an alternate team, showcasing his will to explore more opportunities. With his contract coming to an end in 2024, there are chances Hulkenberg might move to another team next season. With places available in rival teams, the German might want to earn a few more points before stepping away from F1.