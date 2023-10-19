Failing to Catch Up With Red Bull for 2 Seasons, Mercedes’ Tech Chief Claims That the Team Is Heading in the Right Direction

HomeSearch

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published October 19, 2023

Mercedes have failed to reach the benchmark set by Red Bull in the latest era of Formula 1. Despite the Silver Arrows faltering, their technical chief, James Allison, has now proclaimed that the team is indeed moving in the right direction.

Ever since the 2022 regulations came into place, the Brackley-based team have been thrown off the high perch they sat on in F1. Since then, it’s been Red Bull and Max Verstappen who have been running away with all the accolades as Mercedes try to mend their ways.

Credit where credit is due, though. After a troubling W13 last year, the team has made strides forward with a relatively successful W14 this season. However, despite making huge strides in terms of performance, the road back to glory is going to be a long one, given just how dominant Max Verstappen and Co. are, as things stand.

Mercedes confident despite being wary of the insurmountable Red Bull challenge

Allison was quoted (on Twitter) as saying, “Our challenge – more so than being confident of where we’re headed. I think we’re headed in the right place, but the challenge…. Is, can we fair sprint [the right path] for the next several months.”

Hamilton himself knows the monumental task ahead of his team as he begs for the “greatest six months of development,” as reported by Formula1.com. The 7x champion is trying his best to get the team up, but according to Allison, even he can sometimes pull the team back with his expectations.

There are two problems glaring at Mercedes currently. Firstly, the team needs to figure out how they can add more downforce to the car without compromising its overall efficiency in terms of performance. But more than that, the Silver Arrows need to find themselves a step ahead of the Bulls somehow.

Silver Arrows’ have their work cut out for them in 2023 and beyond

While the expectations and aspirations within the team would be fighting for the world title soon, currently, in 2023, the team needs to focus on securing P2 in the Constructors’ championship. Their closest rivals, Ferrari, sit in 3rd with a 28-point deficit.

With P2 on the horizon this season, the clear target for them is to get back to winning ways in the sport come 2024. With the Bulls apparently stagnating in terms of an outright pace advantage, it is anyone’s ball in 2024. McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes look equal favorites to assume the Bulls’ thrown come 2024.

