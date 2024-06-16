Fernando Alonso Casually Walks Around With a $1.9 Million Richard Mille on His Wrist for an Exquisite Lunch

Every F1 team has many sponsors on their roster and in that regard Aston Martin’s sole watch sponsor is Girard-Perregaux. Their drivers would always be spotted wearing the Swiss luxury watch brand in and around the paddock. However, when they’re away from the sport living their life, the drivers like to show off their collection. That is exactly what Fernando Alonso did, showcasing his $1.9 million limited edition Richard Mille watch, while casually strolling in Monaco.

On social media, Alonso put up a video with the caption, “The place to be” tagging La Rose des Vents. On his walk toward the Monacan restaurant located on Larvotto Beach, the 42-year-old showed off his $1.9 million watch. He was wearing the Richard Mille RM47 Samurai Tourbillon, a watch limited to only 75 pieces.

It’s a fitting watch as well with the entire dial made up of a samurai sculpture with the hands as swords. A rare show of a watch from the Aston Martin man’s personal collection.

This is the RM47 Samurai Tourbillon Limited to 75 Pieces Market Price – $1,900,000 pic.twitter.com/PNhT9UpBBG — The Luxury Watch Guy (@LuxuryWatchGuy1) July 24, 2023

Alonso gave a little personal glimpse into his life as he walked to the beachside restaurant. Who was he accompanied with? Or what was the purpose? That remains unknown as most of his private life is. A quick lunch with his super expensive watch near his residence in Monaco is all that can be gathered from his stories.

Though, Richard Mille being his watch brand of choice is something that aligns with many of his peers in the paddock.

Why is Richard Mille the most common watch around the F1 paddock as seen on Fernando Alonso’s wrist

The Swiss luxury brand watch has only been around for a few decades since 2001. However, they’ve made their mark, at least in the world of F1. The luxury brand sponsors not one but two F1 teams. They have a long-standing relationship with McLaren and have made exclusive timepieces in collaboration with the Woking team.

However, after Ferrari ended their partnership with Hublot, Richard Mille jumped on the opportunity and became their sponsor as well. After becoming part of the famous Red team in F1, they had to make an exclusive watch.

The Swiss watch manufacturers did not disappoint as they produced the rare RM UP-01 Ferrari. The RM UP-01 is the thinnest watch ever produced with a thickness of not more than 1.75mm.

However, the watch brand also became a source of misery for Ferrari man Charles Leclerc. He had his expensive Richard Mille watch stolen in Italy by a group of thieves. They were later caught and prosecuted but it took a few months and a car chase by the man himself. Perhaps a story to tell but it just highlights the value of the luxury watch brand.