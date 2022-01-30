“I don’t think it’s possible”– Red Bull doesn’t see a threat from Ferrari for F1 title in 2022 amidst latter’s massive progress

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko doesn’t see a threat from Ferrari for the F1 2022 title contest despite the latter’s impressive development.

Despite the radical aerodynamics regulations to increase the competition in F1, it seems likely that Red Bull and Mercedes are once again will be spearheading the title race.

On the other hand, Ferrari a regular giant is still under its recovery process. Though, they have made some real gains with their engine, as was evident in the latter 2021 season.

However, the Red Bull chief doesn’t think he will be seeing any threat from Ferrari in this year’s title challenge. He claims that Mercedes and Red Bull will be a level above the rest.

“Ferrari may be fighting for some wins. The steps they have taken on the power unit side are pretty clear to everyone, but I know our progress and it’s really promising.”

“I hope all the teams are closer, but Max and Lewis , in principle, they can go around the rest when they go at full speed”, Marko said to Formula Passion.

Resources at Red Bull and Mercedes are better than Ferrari

Marko further claims that the resources at Mercedes and Red bull for 2022 are incomparable to the rest of the grid. He doesn’t think a scenario like Brawn title win in 2009 will occur this year.

“The quality standards, the simulators, the computers and the resources that Red Bull and Mercedes have are simply incomparable. I don’t think a scenario like the one seen with Brawn GP a few years ago is possible,” Marko said in conclusion.

Last season, Mercedes and Red Bull were invested in one of the most hectic title races in the history of the sport. The competition even brought a heavy surge of new fans to F1.

Now, it remains to be seen whether, with the new regulations, the quality of competition will remain the same.

