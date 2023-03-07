Toto Wolff to Benefit From Aston Martin’s $300 Million Share Price Boost After Bahrain GP

Aston Martin’s share prices rocketed to a 15% increase after the Bahrain GP, which saw Fernando Alonso clinch the podium in a shocking return to the top of the grid.

This 15% increase added $300 Million to the British company’s market cap within 24 hours. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is set to benefit from this profit since he purchased a 1% stake in the company in 2020 from part-owner Lawrence Stroll.

Aston Martin F1 team knocked the Mercedes F1 team down in the pecking order as the 2023 season took off at the Bahrain GP.

Also Read: Aston Martin Driver Reveals Intense Training Video Following Bike Injury

“Half the car[AMR23] is ours” – Lewis Hamilton

Aston Martin F1 team are Mercedes’ customer for engines. While W14 is still seen struggling with the pace, the AMR23 has it all figured out and is coming out as one of the top teams.

Following the disappointing season-opener, Lewis Hamilton said that ‘half the car[Aston Martin] is ours[Mercedes].’

He further explained that they built their AMR23 in Mercedes’ wind tunnel and they’ve come out at the top this means that the Silver Arrows have a lot of work to do.

Mercedes need to rethink the W14

Following the poor performance of the Mercedes 2023 challenger, Wolff gave a brutal assessment of the car admitting that they need to completely rethink their car.

After the first race of the season, Mercedes has come out as top 4 teams in the paddock. While Alonso stormed through the track and clinched a P3, Hamilton finished P5 and Russell finished P7.

This has not always been the case. Mercedes clinched 8 back to back constructors’ titles in the last decade before they came out on the wrong side of 2022 technical regulations.

AMuS explained this shuddering shift by saying that the Silver Arrows lost its two-star aerodynamic engineers, Eric Blandin and Enrico Balbo.

These two brilliant minds have now taken their talents over to their rivals with Blandin working with Aston Martin and Balbo working with Red Bull.

Also Read: Lawrence Stroll is Certain About Fernando Alonso Winning Races in 2023