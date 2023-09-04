Failing to Grab the 33rd Victory, Fernando Alonso Urges Aston Martin to ‘Come Up With New Ideas’

Fernando Alonso has been chasing his 33rd Grand Prix victory since the beginning of this season. As the Spanish driver had a strong start to his year with Aston Martin, he was hopeful of a win after a decade. However, as the season progressed, the team’s performance degraded and now Alonso has urged the team to come forward with new ideas, as per MotorsportWeek.

The Asturian has been in fine form with a much improved Aston Martin throughout the 2023 season. With his latest podium at Zandvoort, the 42-year-old took his tally to seven podium places after 14 races so far this campaign.

However, despite the progress, Alonso and Aston Martin have entered a bit of a slump, as was evident in the recently concluded Italian GP. Therefore, the Spaniard has now asked his team to improve and find a way to get back to winning ways.

Fernando Alonso wants Aston Martin to improve

Alonso has recently opened up on his team’s performance after their underwhelming show at Monza. The Aston Martin driver finished the Italian GP race in P9, while his teammate Lance Stroll finished in P16. Following this, he urged his team to find a solution to this.

Talking about this, the Spanish driver said, “I think the car and the efficiency of the car are not that good on this track. It seems to be our weakness and we know it. We now have to improve and come up with new ideas.'”

Due to the recent dip in performance after a wrong step in development, the Silverstone-based team has moved down to P4 in the Constructors’ standings. Notably, they were in P2 towards the start of the season after which both Mercedes and Ferrari have outjumped them.

What’s next for Aston Martin and Alonso?

Even though there were lots of expectations for Fernando Alonso and his 33rd Grand Prix victory, achieving it seems very difficult now. As Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren made significant progress, even if the Red Bull duo fails, it is unlikely that Alonso will be able to pick up a win with this Aston Martin.

Therefore, it is viral that Alonso and Aston Martin improve in the coming few races. Otherwise, McLaren might appear out of nowhere to snatch P4 and demote Aston Martin to P5 in the standings.

As things stands, like every other team, the Silverstone-based outfit will also look to make decent upgrades to keep their battle for supremacy alive. Otherwise, Fernando Alonso will have to suffer a few more hard races like the one at Monza.