‘Angry’ Fernando Alonso Attacked for Selling His Soul to $250,000,000 Life Over F1 Prestige: “Alonso Chased The Money”

Fernando Alonso’s career trajectory has been extremely tumultuous, to say the least. The extended F1 career spanning over 20 years has always had an element of what could have been attached to it. Now, with Alonso putting in impressive performances at the age of 41, former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan believes that Alonso could never reach his true potential because he only chased after money.

Advertisement

Throughout his 20+ years in the sport, Alonso has managed to rack up his net worth to over $250,000,000. The Aston Martin driver owns a luxury apartment in Dubai worth over $160,000,000. Apart from that, he also owns various holiday homes spread across Europe.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AuRupteur/status/1395017888701030403?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Alonso also happens to be the owner of an extensive car and motorbike collection. The collection ranges from the McLaren P1 to an Aprilia RS660. The former Ferrari man also has his own museum with more than 300 of his own cars on display. However, as per Jordan, all of this has come at a price.

Fernando Alonso made a huge mistake as per Jordan

Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard recently spoke about Alonso’s career path in their Formula For Success Podcast. Coulthard opined that Alonso has an anger inside him because of the fact that he has only won two world championships.

As per Coulthard, this anger is what motivates the 41 year old Spaniard to perform at the top level even at this age. Coulthard said, “You don’t lose the speed. You lose the need. He still has the need. And that’s why he is able to do it.” However, Jordan believes that it is useless to look back and be angry about his achievements or lack thereof because it is his own doing.

In an extremely straightforward manner, Jordan said, “Fernando Alonso chased the money. He went to teams where he was getting more money that what he would have got in another team that probably had a better chance of him winning the world title.”

Advertisement

He further commented that Alonso must regret his choices now because he’s got a lot of money, but deep inside he knows that despite having a legacy surrounding his two world championship titles, he knows that he could have had a bigger legacy, with a minimum of five to six titles to his name.

Alonso claims to have no regrets

Fernando Alonso, however, had addressed the same issue a few months back. The two time world champion had revealed that he has absolutely no regrets about the decisions he made which shaped his career to be what it has been.

Alonso said, “No one has the crystal ball to know what the teams will perform in the following year,” in defense of his move to McLaren. And as for his move to Ferrari, the Spaniard mentioned that it is impossible for any driver to say no to a team like Ferrari. Therefore, at the twilight of his career, Alonso claims that he can look back at his career without any regrets.