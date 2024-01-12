Jos Verstappen Might’ve Trained Him, Helmut Marko Spotted Him- but Max Verstappen Owes His Career to This One Man’s Genius

At just 26 years old, Max Verstappen has solidified his position as the third most successful driver in the history of Formula 1. His notable achievements include winning 54 Grand Prix and playing a vital role in securing his team’s sixth Constructors Championship. Yet when exploring the origins of his extraordinary skill, attention naturally shifts towards his father, Jos Verstappen, and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko. However, in a recent YouTube video uploaded by Peter Windsor, the journalist revealed his perspective on who truly bears responsibility for Max’s massive success.

According to Windsor, Christian Horner, who has recently received the CBE British award, is the one who should be acknowledged for shaping Max’s career path. While elaborating on this, the 71-year-old said, ” Max wouldn’t have had the career he has now, if it weren’t for Christian Horner.”

Horner emerges as a pivotal figure in the narrative of Red Bull’s success, having played a crucial role in shaping the team’s structure over the past two decades. As a British leader, he has steered the team to dominance in Formula 1.

Hence, Windsor, in his explanation, underscores Horner’s remarkable clarity of vision in assembling a formidable F1 team. Moreover, Windsor also pointed out Horner’s impressive achievement in bringing the renowned designer Adrian Newey to Red Bull.

In this manner, Horner’s early determination became the catalyst for Newey joining the team. During a casual encounter at a bar, the British team principal made a commitment to involve Newey in the design of a road car. It was a pledge that was ultimately going to redefine Red Bull’s destiny.

Interestingly, this alliance played a crucial role in Max’s decision to remain with the team until 2028. Undoubtedly, Horner’s visionary leadership has effectively unified the team, yielding significant benefits for the Dutch driver.

How did Christian Horner support Max Verstappen during his early F1 days?

Max Verstappen ascended to the highest echelon of motorsports in 2015, and since then, he has frequently faced scrutiny, particularly during moments when he vigorously defended his position on the race track. A notable incident occurred back in 2016 when FIA race director Charlie Whiting cautioned Verstappen about the potential harm to his reputation unless he moderated his on-track behavior.

Whiting made these remarks after the then-18-year-old Verstappen engaged in a contentious battle with Kimi Raikkonen during the Belgian Grand Prix. When quizzed about his decision to protect the Dutch driver‘s behavior on the race track, team boss Christian Horner provided an intriguing response.

Horner stated that the decision to protect Max Verstappen would depend on whether the criticism is justified or not. According to the British team principal, in 99% of cases, it has not been warranted. Hence, Horner contends that it’s essential to overlook such criticism and focus on the job at hand.

Furthermore, the British team boss acknowledged that Max Verstappen is a young individual, who is prone to making typical mistakes, considering it as a natural part of his developmental process. Horner then drew parallels to established stars like Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso to explain how early criticism was a shared experience among these drivers as well.

Nevertheless, while concluding his remarks, Horner expressed profound admiration for Verstappen’s ability to handle criticism. Besides, the Red Bull boss also highlighted the Dutchman’s remarkable composure and maturity for someone of his age.