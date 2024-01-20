Ex-Haas Boss Guenther Steiner Reveals the Humble Ride That Doesn’t Live Up to His $5 Million F1 Career

The F1 community got a big shock in the early days of 2024 with Guenther Steiner exiting Haas. The eccentric and outspoken American-Italian boss has become a cultural icon in the past few years, especially due to Netflix’s Drive to Survive. Many entities from the F1 paddock gave all sorts of mixed reactions to Steiner’s exit. However, the 58-year-old is as relaxed as he can be, enjoying his simple life. So much so, that he revealed the humble ride he has despite having a substantial $5 million net worth.

In a video with YouTuber Mat Armstrong MK2, Steiner revealed how he doesn’t have a supercar like many other team bosses and drivers. He revealed how he drives a “pickup truck”. The ex-Haas boss said, “Should I tell you? A Toyota Tundra.”

Armstrong was surprised and started laughing with Steiner upon this revelation. The American-Italian cited that because he has moved to the USA, in North Carolina, it is quite common for people to drive trucks. Still, both took the conversation in a humorous tone, discussing Steiner’s Toyota Tundra which is worth $40,000.

The 58-year-old also highlighted how he loves his Toyota Tundra. He hilariously mentioned a fact of how his living room in Italy was smaller than the Tundra! That is why he loves to drive it every day whenever he is in town as he is away from home for most of the year.

While Steiner denied owning any supercars, he revealed how he once wanted to own a Porsche, about 18 years ago. However, now toward the twilight of his life, the former Haas boss is not interested in buying a supercar. He also jokingly remarked to Armstrong that he cannot afford to have a supercar, unlike the YouTuber.

How does Guenther Steiner earn his $5 million net worth?

Guenther Steiner has had a tumultuous career in F1 and other motorsport series like NASCAR. Since 2014, he has only been associated with the Haas F1 team. He became its team boss and has led the outfit in F1 since 2016.

At Haas, Steiner earned an annual salary of $1,044,903 (£822,500), as revealed in March 2023 according to The Sun. This has boosted the 58-year-old’s net worth to $5 million (£4.1 million).

Before Haas, Steiner was also a part of teams like Jaguar and then Red Bull. So, the American-Italian has been a journeyman with a lot of motorsport experience, leading to his current worth and status. Besides F1, Steiner has several other business ventures too, thereby showcasing his entrepreneurial prowess.

After moving to Mooresville, North Carolina, he started a design, engineering, and manufacturing solutions company called Fibreworks Composites in 2009. It serves several industries including Motorsport, Aerospace, Modern Transport, Defense, and Medical equipment.