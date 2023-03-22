HomeSearch

Fans Left Wide-Eyed as Lewis Hamilton Leaks Private Information In Latest Selfie With Roscoe

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 22/03/2023

credits: twitter

Lewis Hamilton has always been a man to keep up with the trends of the time. Thus, it looks like the 38-year-old has hopped on to the latest social media app-BeReal. However, it is not Hamilton’s personal account, but his closest bud and fan favorite- Roscoe’s.

Hamilton and his four-legged friend have started a joint account on the app and integrated their first post by reshaping it on Instagram. It’s safe to say fans were more than impressed with this recent addition to Hamilton’s social media universe. However, the champ may have made a slight mistake.

Lewis Hamilton makes a rookie error

While saving or reposting BeReal images, the username is included within the frame as a watermark. Hamilton, while sharing his selfie with Roscoe, tried cropping it out. However, he was unsuccessful. Fans were quick to point this out, as it was sure that Hamilton, with millions of followers, would soon attract a herd of requests on the private app.

Fans were quick to warn the driver of what he’s just done. They flooded Instagram with comments: “we can see the user”, “Rip to those bereal requests bestie.”

Some fans reminded others of the reality of the situation, as clearly the post gained a lot of traction. Fans revealed that requests weren’t getting sent because of the sudden outpour.

Regardless of the troubling mistake, fans loved the idea of Lewis making a BeReal account for his dog, rather than himself.

While most fans seemed to know their limits, a lot of Team LH44 wanted a way to get in.

Roscoe’s lavish lifestyle

It’s not uncommon for dog owners to spoil their furry friends. However, Roscoe enjoys the king’s lifestyle. With Lewis Hamilton as his social media manager, the dog earns $700 a day.

The nine-year-old bulldog proudly represents the vegan lifestyle and earns his living from his successful modeling career. With a massive fan base on social media, Roscoe is a true influencer in the animal kingdom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roscoe Hamilton (@roscoelovescoco)

Roscoe is often spotted accompanying Hamilton through the paddock, basking in the luxurious treatment of the Mercedes hospitality. He seemed to be thoroughly enjoying his time there, living his best life alongside his famous human friend.

Now, with his BeReal already gaining traction, it’s clear that Roscoe has his fair share of fans as well. Further, cruising in supercars and traveling the world with a 7x champion as his company, the dog couldn’t ask for a better life.

