Fans Left Wide-Eyed as Lewis Hamilton Leaks Private Information In Latest Selfie With Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton has always been a man to keep up with the trends of the time. Thus, it looks like the 38-year-old has hopped on to the latest social media app-BeReal. However, it is not Hamilton’s personal account, but his closest bud and fan favorite- Roscoe’s.

Hamilton and his four-legged friend have started a joint account on the app and integrated their first post by reshaping it on Instagram. It’s safe to say fans were more than impressed with this recent addition to Hamilton’s social media universe. However, the champ may have made a slight mistake.

Lewis Hamilton makes a rookie error

While saving or reposting BeReal images, the username is included within the frame as a watermark. Hamilton, while sharing his selfie with Roscoe, tried cropping it out. However, he was unsuccessful. Fans were quick to point this out, as it was sure that Hamilton, with millions of followers, would soon attract a herd of requests on the private app.

Fans were quick to warn the driver of what he’s just done. They flooded Instagram with comments: “we can see the user”, “Rip to those bereal requests bestie.”

Some fans reminded others of the reality of the situation, as clearly the post gained a lot of traction. Fans revealed that requests weren’t getting sent because of the sudden outpour.

If yall send Lewis friend requests on bereal i hope your pillow is always warm and your phone never charged — apri # LETS GO GREYHOUNDS (@MickcedesAMGF1) March 21, 2023

U bitches are about to run Lewis off the bereal app. He won’t let u guys in I hope u all know that. You ain’t special enough to be let in lmao 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/Yv9k9Iaxad — 🤍LISA🤍 (@checkthetea) March 21, 2023

i hope you are not sending the request to lewis on bereal. he would never accept it anyway, so it seems pointless to fill his app with notifications. y’all did the same thing with charles, leave him at least a lil bit of privacy. pic.twitter.com/8eG9IKdPDY — pri 💌 (@lovecarlos___) March 21, 2023

Bro lmfaoooo i found Lewis' BeReal

There's so many pending requests that i can't even send one pic.twitter.com/89QWwxUmjB — 𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕠𝕟⁴⁴ ⁵ ⁷ ¹⁶ is Midnight Rain ♡ (@hornyforlewis) March 21, 2023

not lewis having a bereal for roscoe and barely cropping out the username….he dun fucked up now — sharl leclair (@tenstrife) March 21, 2023

Regardless of the troubling mistake, fans loved the idea of Lewis making a BeReal account for his dog, rather than himself.

Ofc Lewis would make Roscoe a BeReal 💀 pic.twitter.com/bwOa6VZrlP — Amani 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 (@f1amani) March 21, 2023

why does lewis have a bereal for roscoe 😭 pic.twitter.com/DOsR52zAx2 — ❁ (@GRindset63) March 21, 2023

lewis making a bereal for roscoe😭😭 i love this man so much pic.twitter.com/ZAvoloou6I — csenge (@harricciardo) March 21, 2023

the fact that lewis made an entire bereal for ROSCOE rather than himself is just so lewis of him — chopium hours (@ladcedes) March 21, 2023

While most fans seemed to know their limits, a lot of Team LH44 wanted a way to get in.

do yall think if i put a grenadian flag in my bereal bio lewis hamilton will add me back — woozi’s left mitten🧶 (@voboed) March 21, 2023

Idc Lewis could make a bereal for hamster and I’d add it — karola (@ryersonfc) March 21, 2023

Roscoe’s lavish lifestyle

It’s not uncommon for dog owners to spoil their furry friends. However, Roscoe enjoys the king’s lifestyle. With Lewis Hamilton as his social media manager, the dog earns $700 a day.