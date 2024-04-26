No. 3 Overall Pick Drake Maye’s Starting Role with Patriots Not Guaranteed, per HC Jerod Mayo

Another year of the NFL Draft has gone by, and teams have picked their new players. For the New England Patriots, their pick has been Drake Maye. After picking Maye as the third overall pick, the Patriots seem to be heading in the direction of bringing in a young QB for their organization’s success. However, Patriots HC Jerod Mayo has made it clear that nothing is going to be given to the youngster. Mayo made it clear that the youngster has to earn his spot on the team.

After the draft, the Patriots HC spoke to the press about their expectations from their draft pick. Mayo spoke about how Maye was not in the position to take on the role of starting QB just yet. However, he did clearly state his expectations from his newest player.

Mayo spoke about the kind of potential Maye has but he also accentuated that potential isn’t everything. He said, “You can talk about potential all you want until you reach it, it really doesn’t matter. But we do know the man we know the man is a hard worker and he’s got to do everything he can to be successful.”

The young QB has been presented with an interesting set of challenges. With the Patriots looking to go back to their former glory as an organization, the Maye has to overcome some interesting obstacles to succeed in the organization.

The Challenges Lying Ahead for Drake Maye

While Drake Maye has been a huge stroke of luck for the Patriots, he still needs to develop. Before he becomes a viable weapon in the arsenal of Mayo, Maye needs to work on his consistency on the field. As per the Instant Analysis by the Patriots, Maye needs to work on minimizing his reckless decision-making and needs development that only a coaching staff in the NFL can give him.

Nevertheless, Maye has all the raw potential to be an asset for the Patriots. The way the youngster plays is close to the style of established QBs like Justin Herbert. It only remains to be seen how well Maye will adapt to the Patriots system.