Fans Spot Nico Rosberg-Inspired Scene in Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Movie

After a long wait, the F1 movie teaser trailer has been released and renewed the excitement around the project. Apart from the sneak peek, there is also finally a confirmation of a release date. After delays because of the Hollywood strike, the movie will make it to the big screen on 25th June 2025 around the globe and on 27th June in the US. However, based on the teaser alone, the fans are pointing out the Lewis Hamilton influence in the movie.

It’s common knowledge Hamilton is a part of this multi-million dollar Apple Films project as a producer. He’s part of the project primarily for expert opinion and to make the film as authentic as possible.

Because of the Brit’s involvement, many predicted the synopsis of the movie. After the trailer launch, there is at least one scene fans can claim has the record champion’s personal touch.

The scene in question is one where Brad Pitt is engaged in an on-track battle with his teammate played by Damson Idris. The two are going wheel-to-wheel in an intense bout before eventually touching and crashing out of the race and ending up in the gravel trap. This scene is reminiscent of Hamilton’s battle with former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in the 2016 Spanish GP.

Back in the 2016 season, the two Mercedes drivers were fighting tooth and nail for the championship. During the Spanish GP, starting from the front, Hamilton trailing Rosberg went onto the grass, skid, and took Rosberg out. The crash is one of the most iconic collisions between teammates in the sport’s history. The F1 movie teaser suggests the incident has made it into the movie.

Fans instantly connect the F1 movie scene with Hamilton’s crash with Nico Rosberg

The fans could correlate the two scenarios instantly. One user made it abundantly clear with his breakdown of the trailer on X. The fans flocked to the tweet expressing how they’d seen this scene before.

Some were in shock when they joined the dots and saw similarities in the two scenarios.

No way they recreated THE brocedes crash https://t.co/D72NnV4H5F — Gurneet (@cinnamon_girl27) July 10, 2024

Whereas, some hilariously pointed out how Hamilton would’ve been actively involved during the scripting of the scene.

and lewis is working on this movie you say? https://t.co/EW4QOQ42cv pic.twitter.com/RQjgnLr59H — céan | 104!! ☾ (@posing_greed) July 9, 2024

There are some similarities. However, nothing will be clear until one watches the movie. However, if it is later revealed the premise of the movie is based on the 2016 battle, it will surely be an exciting dramatization of the season.