Pierre Gasly’s Rumored Ex-Girlfriend Shames Lando Norris for Letting His “Ridiculous Love Life” Ruin Title Hopes

For Lando Norris, who entered the 2025 season as the favorite to win the championship, falling behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri marks a disappointing start to the year. A series of costly errors from Norris have not only made Piastri’s path to victory smoother but also placed the Briton under increasing scrutiny from the F1 community.

Even last weekend in Saudi Arabia, Norris crashed hard in Q3, which spoiled his chances of winning. Piastri, meanwhile, started from P2 but went on to beat pole-sitter Max Verstappen to go 10 points clear of Norris in the championship standings.

A few reasons have been attributed to Norris’ shortcomings this season. Most feel he cannot take the pressure of being in a championship battle, something Norris himself admitted when he said he’s being too hard on himself in order to be perfect.

Pierre Gasly’s rumored ex-girlfriend, Nilay Akcay, however, feels it’s because of the Bristol-born driver’s love life. Officially, Norris is single. But the fact is that he is the boyfriend of Portuguese model Magui Corceiro, and this has been the worst-kept secret in F1 at the moment. And that, according to Akcay, is taking a toll on Norris’ championship charge.

Akcay didn’t hint at that. She wrote a whole paragraph on her Instagram story, explaining rather harshly why Norris is digging his own grave.

“Dear Lando Norris, you’re not James Hunt,” she remarked, referencing the former F1 champion known for his colorful life away from the paddock—one filled with parties and women. As far as Akcay is concerned, Norris can’t afford to be like that.

“If you had focused on such a fast car instead of gracing the headlines with your ridiculous love life, you would be at the top right now. The world championship was presented to you on a silver platter, I wonder in which race you will understand its importance.”

#PierreGasly‘s rumored ex-girlfriend has given a detailed explanation about why she believes #landonorris‘ “ridiculous love life” is costing him this season pic.twitter.com/yPj5msnwhq — Vidit Dhawan (@dhawan_vidit) April 24, 2025

Akcay reminded Norris that his lifestyle won’t be what he’s remembered for once his career is over, further warning the 24-year-old that Piastri might outshine him in their battle for the championship.

This marks the first time someone—at least someone as high-profile as Akcay, who calls herself an F1 broadcaster—has publicly criticized Norris’s romantic life. While her remarks aren’t exactly controversial, the added stress of keeping his relationship with Corceiro under wraps might be affecting his performance on track.

Lando Norris & Magui Corceiro together today in Monaco for Grand Prix Historique pic.twitter.com/3IzzniELYE — Gossip (@Gossip_Wild) May 11, 2024

Corceiro and Norris have reportedly been dating since 2023. She has been seen with Norris on multiple occasions—at restaurants and during car rides—and even appeared in season seven of Drive to Survive, where Norris was seen kissing her after McLaren’s championship-winning celebrations in Abu Dhabi last year.

Yet, both Corceiro and Norris refrain from making their relationship public. Ironically, Akcay herself never publicly confirmed her rumored relationship with Gasly. Speculation suggests that the Turkish sports presenter was involved with the Alpine driver from 2019 until sometime around 2022 or early 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @f1gossip._.monger

Gasly is currently dating Francisca “Kika” Cerqueira Gomes, and the two appear open and happy in their relationship.