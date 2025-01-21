mobile app bar

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet Travel to Italy for the Delivery of $12.3 Million ‘Unleash the Lion’ Yacht

1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing) with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 19, 2022 in Sakhir, Bahrain | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Over the past week, multiple rumors have surfaced about Max Verstappen splurging on a yacht. These rumors now seem to be materializing, as the Dutchman and his partner, Kelly Piquet, have traveled to Italy to reportedly purchase one from Mangusta, a company based in Via Marina di Levante.

Verstappen and Piquet have been spotted in Viareggio, reportedly to take delivery of their luxury superyacht. A video circulating on social media shows the couple conversing with someone at what appears to be the Mangusta shipyard.

Although the Red Bull driver has not made any official announcement, the 33-meter-long yacht is estimated to be worth $12.3 million (£10 million at the current exchange rate).

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Verstappen has named the yacht ‘Unleash the Lion’. It is equipped with four engines capable of reaching a maximum speed of 25 knots at halfload. Meanwhile, its top cruising speed is 21 knots, allowing it to cover a range of 300 nautical miles at this rate.

Owning yachts has become quite common among F1 drivers. Verstappen’s peer, Charles Leclerc boasts a variety of vessels in his fleet, while veteran Fernando Alonso owns a luxury catamaran.

With his Mangusta yacht purchase, Verstappen joins an elite group of sporting celebrities, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Premier League-winning manager Roberto Mancini. However, this is not the first time Verstappen has invested in yachts.

Verstappen has a yacht named ‘Bagheera’

In 2023, Verstappen bought a 120-ft yacht in Viareggio itself, which is reportedly worth $6 million. The Bagheera features three floors and commands an exorbitant weekly rental rate of approximately $100,000. Even for someone with Verstappen’s earnings, it wasn’t a minor expense.

Back then, Verstappen’s $6 million yacht was considered a significant purchase, as his salary wasn’t as substantial as it is today. However, after his record-breaking 2023 season, during which he claimed 19 Grand Prix victories, Red Bull increased his pay, which also championship-winning bonuses. Currently, the 27-year-old earns a total annual salary of $75 million, including $15 million in bonuses.

Given this, it’s no surprise that Verstappen has splurged on another luxury yacht. Additionally, living in Monaco makes owning a yacht a practical lifestyle choice for the Dutchman. It simplifies travel to and from Monaco, especially when paired with his private jet — both of which he now owns.

