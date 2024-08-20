mobile app bar

Fans’ Thumping Approval Takes Laura Winter’s Viral Speech Into F1’s Special Highlights List

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

F1 presenter Laura Winter is one of the most well-known personalities in the paddock, owing to her exceptional work covering the sport. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old made headlines when she spoke up for all the women in the paddock – and wider motor racing world.

Winter gave her speech during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend. Her speech was delivered just after the very first F1 Academy race weekend – in a country where women were not even allowed to drive until 2018.

Winter’s words were a worthy reminder of the need for equality and a more inclusive workspace for women – not only in the paddock but also in the wider world. And it came in the backdrop of the Christian Horner “inappropriate behavior” fiasco, something that only made her thoughts more profound.

Fans all across the globe were able to relive the moment as Formula 1 chose to include her clip as one of the most memorable moments of the 2024 season so far. F1 took to its official YouTube channel to share Winter’s speech whilst showcasing the huge amount of support she had received for it from the fans.

One fan had commented, “Brave as a lion and an inspiration to many people, including me.” The entire F1 community was full of praise for Winter who had managed to deliver a very important message in the most impactful way possible. “Laura is a class act, and this was very well articulated,” said another fan on Reddit.

Winter concluded her message with an important reminder. She said, “To the women and girls in motorsport. To the growing and huge numbers of female fans in this sport. Here is a very good reminder for all of us: We are here to stay and we are right where we belong.”

