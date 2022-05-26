“Fastest car, youngest driver” – Lando Norris takes $200,000 McLaren for a spin with Youtuber

McLaren driver Lando Norris took a $200,000 car for a spin around the streets of Las Vegas with a Youtuber in 2020.

Lando Norris began his F1 career in 2019 with McLaren. In an unsurfaced video, the McLaren driver rode a $200,000 McLaren sportscar around the streets of Las Vegas with the Youtuber Casey Neistat.

The video is from 2020 when the driver was 20-year-old. In the video, Norris revealed that while he drove the fastest car around Vegas he was not eligible to enter casinos or consume alcohol.

The Youtuber Casey Neistat got an invite to test the new OnePlus concept phone, hang out with the young British driver and drive around in the expensive race car.

When Casey asked Norris what was the first car he owned, the Briton said that he had a mini, a Renault Clio, and then he went to McLaren. He also revealed that McLaren gives the drivers a car but not to keep. He explained that if he gets fired he’d have to return it.

Furthermore, the driver talked about his interest in streaming and creating content for Youtube apart from racing in F1.

Lando Norris lived his dream in Miami

During the inaugural Miami GP, Norris played a round of golf at the Augusta between the two-week break between Miami and Spanish GP.

Norris described just playing at Augusta as the golfer’s dream and the equivalent of winning the Monaco Grand Prix.

“I think Zak got invited. We just know a couple of people who are members there and very kindly they invited us to go out and play,” he told the media. “Zak has played before, so he had a bit of an advantage on me. But as a massive golf fan, everyone dreams of going to play Augusta.

“I don’t know what I would compare it to in terms of racing, and Formula 1. You know, everyone probably wants to go and drive Monaco at some point. If you win it, then it’s the dream. So I think it’s a similar thing, that if you get to go and play Augusta, you’ll be happy enough.

