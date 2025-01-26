“Fastest Racing on Earth”: Alex Palou Roped in to Double Down on Will Buxton’s IndyCar Claim Post-F1 Exit

Veteran F1 reporter, Will Buxton decided to switch racing disciplines at the start of the year as he announced he will be leaving F1TV to cover the IndyCar series for Fox Sports. Right after his move became official, the Briton made a controversial claim about the pinnacle of single-seater, open-wheel racing in the United States of America.

“It [IndyCar] is the fastest racing on earth. It’s the most exciting racing championship anywhere,” Buxton said as his comments deemed the American open-wheel series superior to Formula 1, in terms of the racing quality. But as it turns out, he was obligated to say this as part of his new network’s marketing campaign ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season.

Fox Sports’ latest campaign promoting the upcoming IndyCar season has seen the network rope in prominent drivers from the championship and give their life stories a fictional superhero twist — all underscored by the slogan: “Welcome to the fastest racing on earth.”

Their latest feature was on three-time IndyCar champion, Alex Palou. The Spanish racing ace is one of the most prominent drivers in the world of motorsport and is regarded as a superstar, even outside of the IndyCar circles.

The reigning IndyCar champ has ties to the world of Formula 1 as well. Contracted to the Arrow McLaren team in IndyCar, Palou had tested McLaren F1 machinery a while back with hopes of making his F1 debut soon. He even made his FP1 debut at the US GP in 2022.

However, those dreams were dashed when he decided to terminate his McLaren IndyCar contract in favor of Chip Ganassi Racing, last year. This has resulted in a $30 million lawsuit which is suggested to be settled in a mediation hearing to be held after the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Buxton-led Fox Sports’ 2025 IndyCar campaign gains high praise

Fox Sports’ campaign has been garnering a lot of praise and traction from fans and paddock insiders alike. NASCAR pit reporter, Jamie Little posted on X (formerly Twitter), “My @IndyCarOnFOX colleagues are crushing this ad campaign.”

NASCAR and IndyCar driver, Conor Daly also commended the work done by Fox. “Hey, we need to talk about how good this is,” he said as he reposted Josef Newgarden’s commercial on his X account.

Hey, we need to talk about how good this is. Well done @IndyCarOnFOX ! Cant wait to see what else they’ve got in store #IndyCarOnFOX https://t.co/3ffhbcqAFO — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) January 12, 2025

Fox Sports has left no stone unturned to ensure that the hype around this season is as big as it can get. For Newgarden’s commercial, the marketing team even roped in NFL legend, Tom Brady to feature in it.