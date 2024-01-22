Alex Palou Remains Unbothered by McLaren’s $23 Million Lawsuit; He Lost Patience to Wait for the F1 Opportunity

Alex Palou recently became one of the most controversial figures in the F1 world despite never driving in the sport. Following a breach of contract with McLaren, the Woking-based team hit him with a lawsuit demanding $23 million at least in damages. However, the case hardly bothers the Cadillac driver, as he reveals he got tired of waiting for an opportunity to drive in F1, as revealed in a report by APNews.

“I am too old to wait and see if someone gets hurt, and that is how I can get my chance. Pato [O’Ward] can wait for someone to get hurt”, said Palou.

Palou did not deny any allegations of him breaching a contract with McLaren. Palou detailed he did so because he did not want to wait opportunity to come around for him to drive in F1. McLaren told him he would definitely get the chance to drive for them, but the solidarity in their driver lineup meant he had no faith in the team’s statements.

The whole episode began when Alex Palou left Ganassi Racing to drive for McLaren in F1, with the British team even paying the legal fees for Palou for his early release. However, soon after realizing there was no immediate driving position available in the team, he left McLaren to go back to Ganassi. Ultimately, Cadillac swooped in to poach the 26-year-old Spanish driver.

Pato O’Ward came in to replace Alex Palou

With one reserve driver position open, McLaren brought in Mexican driver Pato O’Ward to fill up the position alongside Le Mans 24 Hours winner Ryo Hirakawa. Both drivers will be available for McLaren to utilize should Lando Norris and/or Oscar Piastri not be able to drive in any of the races. O’Ward even got the chance to drive Norris‘ 2023 car during the season-end test runs conducted in Abu Dhabi last year.

The 24-year-old has since been logging in hours at the simulator, fetching crucial results for the Woking-based team, but details are yet to emerge of his involvement in any other program. Much like any other F1 team during this phase, the Zak Brown-led team is playing its cards close to the chest and hoping to take everyone by surprise.