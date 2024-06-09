Father of 3-Year-Old Lewis Hamilton Fan Pens Heartfelt Tribute for Inspiring His Son to Overcome Racial Handicap

In a heartwarming story that has gone viral on social media, the father of a three-year-old Lewis Hamilton superfan has penned a touching tribute to the seven-time world champion for inspiring his son to overcome racial struggles. The young fan, named José, met his idol Hamilton during the recent Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

This meeting left a lasting impact on José and his father, who shared their touching story on Instagram. The father, a passionate Formula 1 fan for over 30 years, has made the sport a significant part of his life. He explained that his son has been following the races with him and has become familiar with all the drivers and teams.

Passing on this passion from father to son is a legacy he cherishes deeply. Hence, taking to Instagram, the father shared a heartfelt tribute to Hamilton.

He mentioned that from the moment José saw Hamilton on the podium, he felt an immediate connection. “Look, Dad, there’s a black driver like me,” José said the first time he saw Hamilton.

Inspired by his idol, José wanted to style his hair like Hamilton and wear a Mercedes shirt to the race. “José is three years old, and we address racial issues with him gently. We know the challenges he will face, but everything has its time,” his father added.

For a long time, Hamilton has been a vocal advocate for diversity and equal opportunity for the underprivileged, believing that everyone deserves an opportunity to excel regardless of their skin color, gender, or background.

Lewis Hamilton’s beliefs led him to create the ‘Mission 44’ foundation

Mission 44 is an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for young people in education and careers in STEM and motorsport. It focuses on three main principles: building an inclusive education system, creating career opportunities in STEM and motorsport, and empowering young people to take action and shape their future.

The mission to get black kids into STEM fields has gained significant traction, expanding from the UK to countries like the US and Brazil. The foundation’s efforts have started to bear fruit, with a notable increase in scholarship and apprenticeship opportunities in motorsport. Mission 44’s partnership with Teach First aims to increase the number of Black STEM teachers, thereby furthering its impact.

While Hamilton has championed equality and diversity at Mercedes, where he has spent the last 12 years of his career, he is set to continue this mission at Ferrari. After confirming his move to the Italian team in 2025, Ferrari’s president John Elkann has shown great enthusiasm for supporting and furthering Hamilton’s cause.

Therefore, Hamilton’s influence extends far beyond the race track. His dedication to promoting equality and inspiring the next generation is a testament to his character and commitment to making a difference.