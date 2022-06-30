British GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Silverstone Circuit ahead of British Grand Prix?

British GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather going to be like at Silverstone, one of F1’s most iconic circuits?

Last year’s race in Silverstone featured the first ever F1 Sprint. It was an eventful outing to say the least, as Max Verstappen managed to regain P1 for Sunday’s race from Title rival Lewis Hamilton. On Sunday however, his race ended on the very first lap when he hit the barriers after making contact with Hamilton.

Hamilton went on to win the race, followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and his then Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in P2 and P3 respectively.

This year however, Hamilton and Mercedes aren’t in Title battle as of now. The Championship contenders are Red Bull and Ferrari, with Verstappen, Leclerc and even the former’s teammate Sergio Perez is within a shot.

Weather wise, last year’s race did not see any rain disrupt the action. This year however, weather may play a factor in shaking up the grid at Silverstone.

British GP Weather Forecast: Will rain shake up the grid ahead of the outing in Silverstone?

Weather.com provided an insight into what fans can expect weather wise at the Silverstone circuit this weekend. The race itself should be held under dry conditions, but practice and qualifying could well see some rain cause havoc.

FRIDAY, July 1st: FP1 and FP2

Conditions- Showers from morning until afternoon

Maximum Temperature- 20 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 10 Celsius

Chance of rain- 40%

SATURDAY, July 2nd: FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions- Showers expected throughout, with high wind speed

Maximum Temperature- 18 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 9 Celsius

Chance of rain- 66%

SUNDAY, July 3rd: Race Day

Conditions- Partly cloudy and windy throughout the day

Maximum Temperature- 20 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 9 Celsius

Chance of rain- 24%

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen currently leads the Drivers’ Championship standings with 175 points to his name. Sergio Perez is 46 points behind him, and Charles Leclerc is P3, three points behind the Mexican.

