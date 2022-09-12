Robert Lewandowski remembers 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher in F1

FC Barcelona star striker Robert Lewandowski is a huge Formula 1 fan and calls Michael Schumacher one of his favourites of all time.

Robert Lewandowski recently signed for FC Barcelona after an incredible tenure in FC Bayern Munich. It was during his time in Munich when he became one of the best strikers in the world.

The Polish striker made a name for himself in Borussia Dortmund at a time when Michael Schumacher just retired from the sport. The German is an icon in the motorsport world.

Robert Lewandowski’s love for Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest drivers of all time with joint seven world championships to his name. Alongside, he has plenty of records on the track making him a marketable asset to this day.

Talking about Formula One, Lewandowski had high praise for the German driver. He stated: “I have followed F1 since I was very young and I always remember Michael Schumacher.”

Adding to the praise, Lewandowski felt starstruck talking about Schumacher. The striker added: “What he did, what he achieved, was incredible. It was something really incredible.”

Making friends in Monaco. 👊 Tap below to check out what happened when we caught up with @lewy_official, in our latest instalment of INSIDER.#IAMSTORIES — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 3, 2022

A dream come true for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is having an incredible start to his life in the Catalonian outfit. The Polish striker is the fastest player to score 6 goals in La Liga feat in the 21st century.

The new FC Barcelona number 9 has always dreamed of playing at the highest level. Since his childhood, his position change from a defender to a striker has helped him achieve this feat.

Lewandowski added: “I always dreamed of playing in big stadiums, in the biggest games, in front of thousands of fans. To do that, I knew I had to work harder than others to get to the top. I kept telling myself, ‘No matter how good I am, I can always be better.”

Now, the Polish striker is one of the best players in the world and has achieved what only a few footballers can achieve in the 21st century.

Mr. Lewandowski on his way to Germany pic.twitter.com/Eklbun9rhF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 12, 2022

