“Feeling Alive”: 42 YO Fernando Alonso Refuses to Leave Room for Age Chit-Chat, Throws a Challenge to F1 Team Principals

Fernando Alonso seems to be in the form of his life as he clinched his seventh podium of the 2023 season this past weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix. The 42-year-old continues to prove that age is just a number and has issued a challenge to the team principals in his post-race interview.

The Spaniard has repeatedly stated that he feels good and is not keen on stopping anytime soon. In a recent interview with his sponsors Bang & Olufsen (as quoted by si.com), Alonso stated that he seems himself continuing for at least another few years. He concluded his remarks in the interview by stating that he still hopes to be in a position to challenge for the championship once again.

At the moment, the possibility of challenging for the title seems far away as Alonso has yet to win a race since 2013. However, that has not stopped him from issuing a challenge to Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack.

Fernando Alonso wants Aston Martin to renew his contract

When asked during his post-race interview if he used his 42 years of experience to clinch yet another podium for Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso replied that his experience could have played a role. In the process, he also suggested Mike Krack to extend his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

“You need to ask the team principal to renew the contract for the future. If they want youth or experience,” he explained. Alonso then added that at the moment he feels fast and connected with the car to produce the best results for the team.

The two-time champion then concluded his remarks by stating that he was “feeling alive” during the Dutch Grand Prix because of how good the Aston Martin car was in all conditions. While Alonso seems to have issued a challenge to Krack now, the 51-year-old too has praised the former Alpine driver for the records he is continuing to break.

Krack thanks Alonso for helping Aston Martin break a record

In his post-race interview (as quoted by si.com), Mike Krack applauded Fernando Alonso for helping Aston Martin to break a record. The 51-year-old explained how the Spaniard’s podium at Zandvoort helped the team to cross 200 points in a single season for the first time.

As a result, Krack believes that the team has some real momentum going into the final few races of the season. The next race will take place at the iconic Monza circuit from September 1 to 3.