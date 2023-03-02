Felipe Drugovich Left Fuming at Aston Martin as He Reportedly Feels Deceived And Had No Clue About Lance Stroll’s Return

Felipe Drugovich has reportedly been left fuming at Aston Martin after the team confirmed that Lance Stroll would make his return for the season opener in Bahrain this weekend.

Until Aston Martin announced the news, many were convinced that the Brazilian would make his Formula 1 debut. Several outlets had reported earlier that Stroll would be unable to make it in time due to his injuries on his hand and wrist.

However, with the Canadian now set to return, it would mean that Drugovich must wait longer before he can make his dream debut.

Felipe Drugovich left fuming at Aston Martin

According to Pedro Fermin Flores, Felipe Drugovich has been left frustrated by Aston Martin as he was left in the dark about Lance Stroll’s return.

Flores reports that the Brazilian was neither informed about Stroll’s arrival nor was he told about the medical tests the Canadian underwent to deem himself fit enough to take part in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Drugovich would be massively disappointed as Aston Martin had confirmed that if Stroll could not recover in time, then the Brazilian would step in for him in Bahrain.

Fernando Alonso delighted by Lance Stroll’s return

While Felipe Drugovich is reportedly disheartened to hear the news about Lance Stroll’s return, Fernando Alonso hails the Canadian’s return as ‘very good news’ for Aston Martin.

The Spaniard was happy to see Stroll’s ‘desire’ and ‘motivation’ to perform after the 24-year-old returned despite still not completely recovering from his injuries.

Alonso added that he, Stroll and the rest of the team had been in contact from day one and that the Canadian was up to date with the data the team received after pre-season testing.

The Spaniard had also explained in an earlier interview how Stroll’s absence during pre-season testing would affect the team negatively. The 41-year-old had said that the 24-year-old could have provided vital feedback. Alonso explained that he could not have done the same as he was not present with the team last season.

