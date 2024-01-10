George Russell Reveals Fernando Alonso’s ‘Career Regret’ Made Him Pick Up Pace in 2023 After Summer Break

Nearly four months ago, Fernando Alonso appeared as a guest on YouTube’s ‘High Performance‘ podcast, where he spoke about regretting not enjoying his prime days in the F1 circuit. Having heard the Spanish driver admit his regret, Mercedes’ George Russell decided he wouldn’t make a similar mistake and brought about an important change in his lifestyle, which helped him get better in the second half of the 2023 season, as reported by Formula One.

“I listened to a podcast from Fernando [Alonso], where he said that if he could change one thing in his career, he wishes he enjoyed the moment more often when he was younger. I think that resonated with me because I’m living my dream here, but I’m so dedicated.”

Russell claimed that while he does everything he can to ensure the best possible result for his team, he often forgets to enjoy driving and the other things around him. As such, Alonso’s words resonated with him even more and led him to recalibrate himself and loosen up a little when needed. However, it does not mean that Russell changed his work ethic to become careless.

In the first half of 2023, the 25-year-old’s best performance came in Spain, where he finished in P3, securing 15 points for Mercedes. However, his results were not as consistent as he would have liked, and even saw a DNF twice in the first 11 races. Meanwhile, the second half of the season was much more consistent for the Briton, averaging a top 6 finish in most races.

As such, the words of Alonso had no negative influence on Russell and instead brought a positive impact on the performances of the Mercedes driver, greatly helping the team to ensure a P2 finish in the constructors’ championship. The influence perhaps even led to the two becoming good friends off the track.

George Russell and Fernando Alonso keep their NYE tradition alive

Back in 2022, Russell and Alonso surprised their fans by dropping a photo of them partying together on New Year’s Eve, eagerly awaiting the arrival of 2023. The duo kept the tradition alive as the calendar turned to 2024, with Russell uploading a photo of himself, Carmen Mundt, and Alonso partying during New Year Celebrations with friends and family.

While there is no clarity as to where the party took place, it seems clear Russell is enjoying his life during the winter break. With not too long left to go before he steps back inside the F1 car, Russell is making sure to make the best of his off-track time.

Once he gets back to racing, the British driver would be hoping to build on his P3 finish in the final race of 2023 and bring in more positive results for Mercedes, helping them fight for the constructors’ championship while also improving on his P8 finish in the drivers’ standings.