“It’s a very, very important role”– Lewis Hamilton confesses he wouldn’t have sustained in F1 without Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton is almost always seen with her personal trainer Angela Cullen across all the races in a year as he explains how crucial she is.

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful Formula 1 driver in history. But he claims he couldn’t have done it without Angela Cullen, his personal trainer.

Cullen has been a mainstay in Hamilton’s entourage since 2016, and since then she has been an instrumental part of his team. In a recent interview, he explains how he was struggling before she joined him.

“So Angela and I are naturally incredibly close, Hamilton said. “We pretty much live together, and we’re close as friends also. I am very, very lucky to have found Angela because she’s a very special human being.

“So basically, when I got to Formula 1, I didn’t have a trainer up until I was in F1, and I was given a trainer. At the time, they’re all called physios. I don’t know how much. A couple of the trainers I had were physios, but they were called the physio for the race weekend.

“It was usually a guy who I had been working with, be on the road with me and training with me, but I started to notice I was having issues… every now and again, minor injuries pop up, or you realise that you’ve got a neck problem or whatever it may be, but I never had anyone able to fix that.

Hamilton revealed when he met Cullen, he instantly asked her to join him on the road, and from there, she played a massive role in his success in F1, as revealed by Hamilton.

“Along that route we’ve grown together in terms of how we manage our weekends, how we prepare, taking the least stressed route and just making sure that I am as fresh as I can be when I get into the car,” Hamilton explained.

“Ange is generally with me until 10/11pm every day and with me from 6/7am every morning. It’s a very, very important role. A very important relationship.”

“I don’t think that this year has brought us any closer than any other year because we’re incredibly close as it is but we love our job. We love doing what we do, we love doing it together.”

“I am incredibly grateful to be able to have her on the road with me. I don’t think I could do it without her.”