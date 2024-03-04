Stressed Out by F1, Michael Schumacher Once Took off for a Crazy Expedition in Desert

Renowned photojournalist Kym Illman recently revealed an interesting story that he heard from Ibrahim, his driver while he was in Bahrain, for the F1 season opener. This story, involving Michael Schumacher’s crazy desert expedition, was narrated on Illman’s recent Bahrain GP news coverage video.

Illman’s driver stated that he was lucky enough to drive Schumacher and other F1 stars over to the desert back in 2007. He added that among all the F1 drivers present, Schumacher was the only driver who wanted him to stop and asked if he could drive instead. Amused, Ibrahim let the seven-time world champion fulfill his wish.

Ibrahim said, in the video “In 2007, if I’m not mistaken, I took some of the Formula 1 drivers up here on the off-road and one of them is Michael Schumacher, and he’s the only one who stops me right in the middle of the course. He’s like, can I drive? I’m like, of course, I’ll be honored. He enjoyed the drive and, I just asked him actually a question and he’s like this is just to take some stress off.”

2007 was the first year off from F1 for Schumacher in a long time. 2005 and 2006 were stressful for him, losing out on the championship to a young Fernando Alonso on both occasions. Consequently, he decided to retire from the sport and became a Ferrari chief.

He took up the role an advisor for the Italian team. Along with this, the German former driver also helped the Prancing Horse in their development program. Ibrahim’s revelation suggests that it wasn’t an easy job. Ferrari is a team that always expects every member to deliver, whether they are on the track or off it. To take his mind off things, and unwind, Schumacher went on this adventure in the deserts of Bahrain.

Michael Schumacher’s role as Ferrari chief

Michael Schumacher’s first year in Ferrari as an advisor was fruitful. Following his retirement from on-track action, the Maranello-based outfit appointed Kimi Raikkonen as his replacement, and he didn’t disappoint. Raikkonen won the driver’s title with Ferrari, and to date remains their last world champion. Additionally, McLaren’s disqualification from that year’s constructors’ championship made it easier for Ferrari to seal that title too.

Schumacher’s insights helped Ferrari seal both titles, and he stayed on for another season. Ferrari won the title in 2008 too, although the drivers’ title this time, went to McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton. In 2009, for a brief moment, Schumacher was considered to fill in for an injured Felipe Massa for the second half of the season.

Unfortunately for him, teams were against this appointment. Plus, an injury to his neck prevented it from falling through. His role as Ferrari’s advisor and development driver ended in 2010, when he joined Mercedes, helping the newly formed Silver Arrows find its feet in F1.