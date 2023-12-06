Felipe Massa Gains Support From Prominent F1 Name In Fight Against Lewis Hamilton

According to recent sources, Felipe Massa’s request to have the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix results ruled void has the backing of Jean Todt, the former head of Ferrari. In a significant turn of events, Felipe Massa has initiated legal action against the FIA, citing the governing body’s delayed response to the infamous Crashgate scandal that played a role in the Brazilian losing the title to Lewis Hamilton.

The recent support from Todt in the legal case of Massa has certainly enhanced the credibility of the Brazilian’s case as the 77-year-old Frenchman was also formerly the president of the FIA. According to the latest reports, Todt has acknowledged the psychological toll on Massa and has expressed support for the Brazilian. However, at the same time, he also made it clear in his interview with La Stampa that he wasn’t keen to become too involved in the matter.

As the conversation unfolded, Todt said, “I’m not going to get into the controversy. But perhaps we could have been harsher when this story became known. There is no doubt that the Singapore Grand Prix was rigged and should have been canceled.”

The true motivations in Felipe Massa’s battle with Lewis Hamilton

Felipe Massa has revisited history, contesting his 2008 championship loss to Lewis Hamilton. However, the reopening of the case serves his broader goal of a thorough investigation into the Crashgate scandal, where Renault orchestrated a deliberate crash to help Fernando Alonso win the race.

Soon after Renault was found guilty of the same, they faced an initial ban. However, the race result for the Singapore GP stood unchanged.

This controversial decision deprived Massa of crucial points, resulting in a heart-wrenching defeat for him in his title battle with Hamilton. However, amid his ongoing legal battle, Massa has made it clear that he has no grudges against the Mercedes driver.

While expanding on the same, Massa said that he did not reopen the $10 million case to harm Lewis Hamilton. During his conversation with Globo Esporte, Massa said, “I have nothing against Hamilton. The fight is about a rigged race. Someone paid the price for it and it was me.”

After stating the same, Massa added, “In the end, nobody was punished for what happened. They were banned. But after two years Pat Symonds came back. And Briatore, who was going to be banned for life, came back as well. Nothing happened to the team.”