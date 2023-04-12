Felipe Massa Once Shared a Disheartening Ayrton Senna Story With Michael Schumacher During Ferrari Days

The loss of the 2008 championship to Lewis Hamilton by a single point might be very painful for Felipe Massa. Still, the harsh encounter with Ayrton Senna is no less for the Brazilian former driver. The incident was so harsh for Massa that he could not wait to share it with Michael Schumacher and make him not do the same thing that happened to him.

Things date back to Massa‘s childhood when Senna was a phenomenon. The whole world, as well as all of Brazil, was in awe of the then-McLaren man’s magic on track. Among thousands of fans, one such fan was the 41-year-old driver himself.

He was a kid back then who wanted to make it big and follow the great path of the three-time world champion. As the little Massa was preparing to meet him, get an autograph, and have a wholesome moment, it was the exact opposite.

Senna declined to sign an autograph for Massa, which left a big scar in his memory for the rest of his life. On this, he told motorsport.com, “When I was a kid, Senna, unfortunately, refused to sign an autograph for me.”

Emotional Felipe Massa made sure Michael Schumacher doesn’t repeat Senna

As the 41-year-old told about his sad ordeal with the seven-time world champion, he made sure no kid goes through the same in his presence, no matter what.

On one occasion, the Brazilian pilot was accompanied by Schumacher, Jean, and Nicholas Todt over dinner. Exiting the restaurant, they saw the whole town was waiting for the German’s autograph.

However, the former Mercedes pilot didn’t care and got up in his car. Seeing this, Felipe Massa elbowed his then-teammate to open the window and requested him to sign autographs to a little guy and around ten more.

Senna’s behavior has changed Massa

As the little Massa stood for Ayrton Senna’s autograph, he was accompanied by two or three others. Despite waiting with a piece of paper in his hand, he was denied the autograph. This left a big shock in him and changed him as a person.

When he grew up, he ensured he never said no to a kid asking for an autograph. He added that when he grew up and got the chance to be on a team as big as Ferrari, many people came up to him for autographs. However, he could never say no to kids because he remembered that day with Senna.