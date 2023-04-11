When Ayrton Senna Overtook Michael Schumacher and Two Other World Champions in Half a Lap

When someone talks about the greatest opening lap performances in F1 history, Ayrton Senna at the 1993 European GP comes to the top of the head for many. However, a lot of fans today aren’t familiar with just how legendary the Brazilian’s performance was that evening in Donington.

As F1 journalist Matt Bishop recalls, Senna’s heroics that day were mesmerizing. Ayrton Senna, who was driving for McLaren that year, started the race from P4. Ahead of his was the Williams duo of Alain Prost and Damon Hill, and Benetton’s Michael Schumacher.

To Senna’s dismay, the race started horribly for him initially, with Karl Wendlinger jumping both him and Schumacher from P5. But what followed was truly one of the most memorable moments in the sport’s history. Senna ended up passing Schumacher first, and then Wendlinger, with two incredible overtakes.

Before Hill knew it, Senna was on his tail and overtook him with a masterful out-braking maneuver. Now, only his long-time rival Prost remained ahead of him but not for long. Senna passed the four-time world champion to take the lead of the race before even half a lap was complete. He even built a huge gap to the scrambling cars behind him under the wet conditions of Donington, in a performance that remains one of the most iconic in F1 history.

Ayrton Senna outperforming Hill & Prost in weaker car

A legendary world champion charging his way up the field is not an unfamiliar sight for F1 fans today. Over the last few years, we have seen the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen breeze past everyone else to win races, despite starting from lower positions.

However, what was iconic about Senna’s performance was the fact that he wasn’t in the strongest car. In 1993, the Williams of Hill and Prost was considered to be the strongest. Senna’s McLaren on the other hand was considerably weaker, and a shadow of the former cars belonging to the Surrey-based outfit that guided him to Championship victories.

Senna outperforming legendary drivers like Damon Hill and Alain Prost in a considerably weaker car is what made this performance so incredibly memorable.

Senna refusing to sign autograph led to Felipe Massa realizing F1 dream

Performances like his 1993 European GP win are what made Senna the legend he is remembered as today. In his home country Brazil, he has regarded as one of the most influential athletes of all time, and when a young Felipe Massa saw the Sao Paolo-born driver, he couldn’t resist asking for a autograph.

Unfortunately, Senna did not oblige which left Massa hurt. However, as the latter grew up to become a star in F1 himself, he always kept that memory fresh in his head. Massa made it a point to stop and sign every single autograph, because he didn’t want any kid to be as hurt as he was when he was a child.

“I could never say no to a kid, because I always remembered that moment,” Massa said to Motorsport.com.