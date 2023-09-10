“It’s a Slippery Slope”: FIA Warned About Not Giving into Felipe Massa’s $13,000,000 Demand

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has filed a legal case against the FIA, seeking at least $13,000,000 in compensation for the denied championship in 2008. Massa claims that he suffered damage to his reputation and loss of economic benefits due to being narrowly beaten by Lewis Hamilton in the season’s final race.

Massa was leading the Brazilian Grand Prix and looked set to become the world champion until Hamilton overtook Timo Glock on the last lap and snatched the title by one point. The Brazil Driver alleges that Glock deliberately slowed down in favor of Hamilton and was not thoroughly investigated by the FIA.

Massa’s lawyers argue that he was denied the title because of Piquet’s actions, which were orchestrated by Renault chief executive Flavio Briatore. It is said that Massa lost money by not winning the tournament, and his reputation was ruined.

Freeman: Massa’s case could have far-reaching consequences

An F1 Expert, Glenn Freeman warned the FIA against giving in to Massa’s demands, saying it would set a “slippery slope.” He argues that if the FIA ​​awards compensation to Massa, it will open the floodgates for other drivers who feel they have been wronged.

According to Freeman, Massa showcased exceptional performance in 2008 and undoubtedly deserved the champion title. However, it is unlikely that he will be officially declared the champion after all these years.

Talking about this, he said, “Massa was superb in 2008 and would’ve been a worthy champion. But he’s not going to get himself declared the champ all these years later. They won’t void Singapore 08 now, and ‘he probably would have won’ isn’t enough of a case, especially with how many laps were left.”

The F1 Journalist stated that Felipe Massa’s best hope in the 2008 saga is to reach an early settlement and put the matter behind him, and a settlement is his fundamental desire.

Freeman emphasized that Massa’s legal action is damaging his legacy. He points out that Massa was highly regarded despite missing out on the 2008 title. Nevertheless, the current legal battle reflects badly on him.

Experts say Massa’s legal battle is damaging his legacy

Felipe Massa was hailed as a hero as he crossed the finish line as Brazilian Grand Prix winner in 2008 and became world champion for a few seconds. Former Ferrari Driver showed great emotion and sportsmanship as he congratulated Lewis Hamilton, who snatched the title from him by one point after overtaking Timo Glock on the last lap.

However, 15 years later, Massa is trying to rewrite history and get compensation from the FIA for a competition rejected in 2008. F1 experts believe Massa’s case doesn’t reflect well on him and his legacy as a driver. Additionally, experts say Massa is reacting out of frustration and disappointment and should accept the 2008 results gracefully and with dignity.

Massa has had a great career in F1, and he should be proud of what he has achieved rather than dwelling on what should have been, According to F1 experts.