Fernando Alonso Admits Defeat to Ferrari, Approaching Singapore GP as Third Best Team

Fernando Alonso and his awaited 33rd win this season has taken another step back in Singapore. After witnessing the mighty pace of the Ferraris, he admitted defeat as claiming the win has become even harder for the team. Therefore, the Asturian can think of going to the Marina Bay race as the third-best team, as per Motorsport Italia.

The Prancing Horses showed impressive signs of improvement as they dominated throughout the FP1 and FP2. Charles Leclerc took P1 followed by Carlos Sainz in P2 in the first session and vice versa in the second.

Therefore, after seeing the massive progress of the Italian team, Alonso believes Aston Martin is no match for the Ferrari for now. The 42-year-old took P8 and P4 in FP1 and FP2, respectively.

Fernando Alonso gives up hope on his 33rd win, at least in Singapore

After seeing the strong performances by Ferrari on Friday and the usual dominant display by the Red Bulls, Alonsohas given up on his 33rd win at Singapore. Therefore, he talked about going to the Marina Bay Circuit race as the third-best team after Red Bull and Ferrari.

Talking about this, he said, “I think Ferrari are out of reach again, like in Monza, they are a bit too fast. Red Bull will be fast tomorrow when it matters. So yes, it’s very conflicted.”

Therefore, like in Monza, Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso will have to concede to the Ferraris, who have taken a step closer to challenging the mighty Red Bulls.

How far is Aston Martin from Ferrari?

With Red Bull speeding away with their Constructors’ championship, Mercedes are sitting pretty in P2. Therefore, the battle for P3 is between Ferrari and Aston Martin.

The Prancing Horse, however, beat the Silverstone-based team in the last race at Monza and overtook them in the championship table. After 14 rounds of races, the Italian team [with 228 points] leads the British team [217 points] by 11 points.

As things stand, Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso need to make a big leap forward to take their P3 back from Ferrari. On the other hand, if Alonso fails to put up commendable performances it will be hard for him to keep his P3 in the driver’s championship with him for long.